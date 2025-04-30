A look at Tracy Romulus, the PR genius behind the Kardashian-Jenner empire

What makes work so incredibly fulfilling for me is that I get to work alongside such brilliant, inspiring, creative women — like Kim and Kris Jenner — and the most talented, hardest-working team in the world.

Tracy Romulus is a chief marketing officer, PR strategist, and social media personality from the United States. She gained much prominence from her close relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Tracy is involved in marketing and communications at KKW Brands.

Tracy was born in a refugee camp in Indonesia after her mother fled Vietnam before relocating to the United States.

She has been the chief marketing officer of Kim's brands KKW Beauty , KKW Fragrance , and SKIMS since 2017 .

, , and since . Tracy Romulus' relationship with Kim Kardashian precedes her work and is close to 20 years .

. Romulus started a career in public relations at the age of 20, and in 2006, she founded a PR firm, Industry Public Relations.

She is married to Grammy-winning music producer Ray Romulus, and they have three children: Raf, Remi, and Ryan.

Tracy Romulus' biography

The social media personality was born Tracy Nguyen in the Kuku Refugee Camp, Indonesia. Tracy Romulus' ethnicity is Asian, and she holds an American passport.

Tracy's mother had fled the communists in Vietnam while she was pregnant in Indonesia. They later relocated to California, United States, before moving to Olympia, Washington, when Tracy was 5 years old. Tracy has a sister named Trina.

Tracy attended North Thurston High School. After graduating, she enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Technology and graduated in 2000.

What is Tracy Romulus' age?

The chief marketing officer is 45 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 18 December 1979 and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Tracy Romulus is a chief marketing officer, public strategist, and internet personality. She has been working as a marketing and communication expert at TV personality Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands since 2017. The brands include SKKN by Kim, previously KKW Beauty, which is a makeup and skincare line; KKW Fragrance for perfumes; and SKIMS, a shapewear, underwear, and loungewear brand.

Tracy started in the public relations industry. Her first job was as Kelly Cutrone's assistant at People's Revolution, a PR agency. In the following years, she worked as a senior vice president at 5WPR and vice president at Sunshine Sachs and Associates.

In 2006, Romulus launched her PR agency called Industry Public Relations. However, after working for 10 years and having her second daughter, she closed the agency and took time off.

Besides work, Tracy has been vocal about the rise in anti-Asian racism. According to People, the marketing executive has been sharing her experience on social media.

What is Tracy Romulus' net worth?

According to Y! Entertainment, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. Her primary sources of income are her salary as a chief marketing officer and working with other companies.

Who is Tracy Romulus' husband?

Tracy Romulus is married to Ray Romulus, a two-time Grammy-winning music producer. The duo got married on 27 December 2014. Ray is part of a music group called The Stereotypes, which has made music with notable artists like Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Bruno Mars. He is also the co-founder of the record label Beach Wave Sound.

Tracy Romulus' kids: Inside Romulus’ life as a mum

Tracy and Ray Romulus have three children, Ryan, Remi, and Raf. Ryan is their eldest child. She was born on 23 May 2012 and is 12 years old as of April 2025. According to her mum's Instagram page, Ryan plays volleyball and is a member of the CITY Volleyball Club.

Remi is the second child, who was born on 30 November 2015. She is 9 years old as of April 2025. According to Tracy's Instagram post, Remi competes in gymnastics. She wrote in part:

Remi competed in her 1st AAU Gymnastics tournament yesterday and won GOLD for floor, bars & beam, BRONZE for vault and GOLD for OVERALL.

Raf is the youngest child and only son. He was born on 26 February 2018 and is 7 years old as of April 2025.

Who is Tracy Romulus to Kim Kardashian?

Tracy Romulus is not only Kardashian's chief marketing officer, but also a close friend. Their relationship started way before she became KKW Beauty PR guru in 2017, and is now close to 20 years. In December 2021, the reality star shared a post online stating that the two became friends 15 years ago.

We met 15 years ago and instantly became besties! We had three of our kids at the same time, who are all besties and have bonded over our work ethic and goals. You are one of the hardest working people I know.

Romulus also posted photos of herself, Kim, and Lala Anthony on Instagram in April 2021 with the caption:

15+ years of friendship in this photo.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star surprised her best friend on her 45th birthday with a Tesla Cybertruck in December 2024. According to E! News, Romulus shared the news online, thanking her friend:

this is so over the top crazy…only you…I love you.

According to Us Weekly, Tracy was dragged into Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce drama in February 2022. Ye accused Kim's best friend of manipulating her in a back-and-forth exchange about their kids. He posted on Instagram in part:

Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be this way.

Us Weekly noted that before Tracy worked with Kim, she used to work for Kanye. She was a publicist for the Yeezy line through her agency, Industry Public Relations.

Tracy Romulus is a name that resonates strongly in the fashion, entertainment, and PR industries. She has been a pivotal figure in the success of Kim Kardashian's brands as the chief marketing officer.

