A man has shared the alleged reason Teddy A and his wife, Bambam, ended their long-term marriage

The couple has reportedly parted ways and unfollowed each other online, despite previously sharing love pictures

The revelation generated mixed reactions among fans of the couple, who recalled the days on the Big Brother Naija show

More alleged details have emerged about reality show stars Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and his wife, Oluwabamike.

The couple has been trending online for a while over their marriage, as rumours of a breakup continue to circulate.

Reactions as alleged reason for Bambam and Teddy A’s marriage crash surfaces. Photo credit@bamabambestowed

Source: Instagram

Amid the rumours, the couple has been posting lone pictures, and Bambam is said to have moved out of her matrimonial home.

At one point, she did a photo shoot in which her wedding ring was still visible on her finger.

In another online post, a man known as Ikenna on X alleged that Teddy A made mistakes while still married to Bambam.

Ikenna claimed that Teddy A allowed his wife to undergo cosmetic surgery, adding that no woman who undergoes such a procedure intends to stay in her marriage.

Fans pray for Bambam and Teddy A amid marriage crash rumour. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Fans compare before-and-after pictures of couple

The post also included an old picture of the couple, which was compared with a recent one. In the older image, Bambam had allegedly not undergone surgery and appeared much leaner compared to the recent photo.

Another fan supported Ikenna’s claim, urging people to notice how Bambam looked before getting a Brazilian Backside Lift (BBL).

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over post about Teddy A, Bambam

Fans shared their take on the estranged couple. According to them, Teddy A and Bambam are not kids. They both enjoyed their marriage before it packed up. They recalled how they stated on the Big Brother Naija show and wished them well individually. Here are comments below:

@_couldbereal we rote:

"So why does everyone think the issue is from Bambam ? Why is it that when a marriage or a relationship fails, everyone assumes it’s the woman at fault? Omo ehn."

@bcs_abeke commented:

"My own be say if you see love, enjoy every moment while it lasts."

@chyddo shared:

"They had a good run, no one thought they would actually get married after what happened in the BBN house that season. If it's over then it's over. Keep them their privacy to heal."

@hrm_queentobi wrote:

“Letting her”? As in minor? (something he would have consented to, especially because the procedure could have been to repair her postpartum body)"

Lady delivers gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Source: Legit.ng