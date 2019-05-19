Fox News Shannon Bream's bio: age, height, salary, net worth, children

Journalists are the people that make sure we are always up-to-date with what is going on and happening in our day-to-day lives. They are probably the most devoted persons when it comes to the media industry. Developing and bringing all the life stories to our screens is nothing but devotion and hard work. Shannon Bream is one of the celebrated and renowned journalists in America that we adore.

With all the hard work she has done, and devotion centred at her job, Shannon Bream is a purposed journalist. You obviously would like to know who she is and all about her. You will also be surprised about how she came to be one of the employees at Fox News.

Shannon Bream profile summary

Full name : Shannon Noelle Bream

: Shannon Noelle Bream Date of birth : 23/12/1970

: 23/12/1970 Birthplace : Sanford, Florida, United States

: Sanford, Florida, United States Shannon Bream's age: 50 years

50 years Ethnicity : White

: White Horoscope: Capricorn

Capricorn Profession : Journalist, anchor

: Journalist, anchor Nationality : American

: American Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Height: 5 feet 7 inch

5 feet 7 inch Weight: 57 kg

57 kg Parents: Ed DePuy and Marie Norris

Ed DePuy and Marie Norris Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Sheldon Bream

: Sheldon Bream Education : Education: Liberty University, Florida State University: College of Law, Florida State University

: Education: Liberty University, Florida State University: College of Law, Florida State University Twitter : @ShannonBream

: @ShannonBream Instagram: @shannonbream

@shannonbream Facebook: @shannonbreamtv

@shannonbreamtv Net worth: $10 million

Shannon Bream bio

Shannon Bream was born in Sanford, Florida USA. Photo: @shannonbream

Who is Shannon Bream, and what is her life story before she became a journalist? She was born in Sanford, Florida USA. Her birth name is Shannon Noelle DePuy and was brought up in Tallahassee, Florida. She is the only daughter to ‎Marie Norris and ‎Ed DePu. Her mother was a teacher, and her father was a Leon County Commissioner. The journalist had her primary school in her hometown, Tallahassee, Florida.

Shannon Bream attended the Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia where in 1990, she won the Miss Virginia beauty-pageant title. She also took part in the Miss America 1991 pageant. Noelle's participation in the beauty pageant enabled her to win the scholarship award that covered much of her education. After graduating from Liberty University in 1993 with a degree in business, she returned to Tallahassee and attended law school at Florida State University. She worked as an intern with Bill McCollum, Florida Congressman, in the US House of Representative.

While in law school at Florida State, she participated and won the Miss Florida USA pageant (1995). She was also placed fourth in the Miss USA 1995 pageant. The lady seemed to show much interest in beauty pageants.

Her first job involved assisting her mother in house renovations. She would use a scraper to remove the paint off the window panes. People do start from humble backgrounds and later become successful. After graduation from Florida State University College of Law (1996), Bream moved to Tampa, Florida, and began her career in law.

Shannon Bream Fox News career

Shannon Bream did follow her legal profession. Photo: @shannonbream

Shannon did follow her legal profession. Later on, she changed her career path into doing television news. In 2001, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, becoming the evening and late-night news reporter for the CBS affiliate, WBTV.

In 2004, Shannon later joined Washington DC's NBC affiliate WRC-TV after three years at WBTV. While at WRC-TV, Noelle met Brit Hume, who was the managing editor of the Fox News Channel's Washington bureau. Brit encouraged her to apply after which she submitted audition tapes to Fox News. Shannon joined the Fox News Channel in November 2007, based in the network's Washington, DC bureau.

In 2008, she reported the Supreme Court hearing of the United States military prison detainees in Guantanamo Bay. Bream covered proposition of California for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2012. In 2013, Bream covered the Supreme Court judgment on the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA). She also unveiled the Supreme Court ruling on same-gender marriage right from Capitol Hill in 2015. She also brought live coverage of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, as well as the US Presidential Election. Currently, Shannon is the host of the show titled "Fox News @Night with Shannon Bream."

Shannon Bream age

So how old is Shannon Bream? The Fox News host was born on December 23, 1970; hence, she is 50 years as of 2021.

Shannon Bream measurements

Shannon Bream. Photo: @shannonbream

Working is another thing, and keeping fit is also another page in life that the anchor opened to attain her goals. Shannon's body goals did not just come while seated; she had to work for it. The TV icon has a beautiful curvy figure. This is achieved through intense workout and properly balanced diet. Shannon Bream height is 5 feet 7 inches. Shannon's height perfectly matches her body measurements of 38-27-37.

Her height also complements her weight, which is 57 kilograms. Her hourglass figure and her well-toned pair of legs suit any clothing she wears. Noelle DePuy has green eyes and attractive blonde hair. Noelle had many reasons as to why she used to win the beauty pageants, and evidently, her physical appearance was one of them.

Shannon Bream's husband

Shannon Bream and her husband. Photo: @shannonbream

Fox News host also had her love life blessed, when Sheldon Bream walked into her life. The beautiful lady is wife to Sheldon Bream. Shannon met Sheldon while at Liberty College. It is at college that the two became lovebirds. Their dating was quite brief as they wedded not long after their graduation. Sheldon is a businessman and also a staff at the Washington Speakers Bureau. Apart from that, he is also the founder of the firm Bream Speaker Management LLC.

The company is committed to making your event outstanding, and the experience of selecting your speaker effortless. He is a busy person. However, he has always done an excellent job of taking care of his wife and family. This is possibly the main reason why they still have a successful marriage till date.

Shannon Bream's children

Shannon and Sheldon have been together for over two decades, and the love between them has continued to blossom. Although they do not have kids yet, they might have plans of having them in the near future.

Shannon Bream's net worth

The Fox News Shannon Bream net worth has been promoted by her unparalleled performance and good work ethic. That has increased her net worth significantly. According Celebrity Net Worth, Shannon's net worth is currently estimated to be $10 million. She has been outstanding since the beginning of her journalism career and is presently living a luxurious lifestyle. The TV personality has accomplished this despite lacking a degree in journalism.

Some of the aspects that contribute to her net worth are stated below.

Shannon Bream's salary

This woman has proven to be hardworking and can also beat the odds. The Fox News journalist current annual salary is penned at $800,000.

Shannon Bream's books

1. Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters

Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters is a book that the lady released in May 2019. You can purchase the book from Amazon, which is available in different formats. The book is currently going for $12.99 and $18 for online reading and hardcover formats, respectively. Shannon's book is based on her own life experiences and the lessons that she acquired while striving to reach the position that she is now.

2. The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today

Shannon Bream released the book The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today in 2021. By examining the women of the Bible, readers can understand what it means to be a woman of faith. Women were central figures in many Biblical stories. The book costs around $22 and $33 online.

Sometimes getting fired does open up a new door. For Shannon Bream, now 50, this turned out to be a blessing along the path. It was a stutter that led to her current gig as a Fox News Supreme Court reporter, a frequent guest anchor of America Live, Special Report and Fox News Sunday.

