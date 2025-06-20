Meet Sean Murray's siblings: A look at the star-studded Murray-Bellisario clan

Sean Murray's siblings include one biological brother, Chad W. Murray, and seven step-siblings: Troian, Michael, David, Julie Watson, Joy, Leslie, and Nicholas. Most of his step-siblings come from his stepfather Donald P. Bellisario’s side and are involved in the television and entertainment industry.

Nicholas Bellisario (L), Troian Bellisario (C) and Michael (R) are some of Sean Murray's siblings. Photo: Michael Buckner, John M. Heller (modified by author)

A closer look at Sean Murray's siblings

American actor Sean Murray, best known for playing Special Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS, has one biological sibling, a brother named Chad W. Murray. Most of his siblings have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, while others have opted to stay out of the spotlight. Find out more details about them below.

1. Chad W. Murray

Full name : Chad Wayne Murray

: Chad Wayne Murray Date of birth : 11 November 1981

: 11 November 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of June 2025)

: 43 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Bethesda, Maryland, United States

Chad is Sean Murray's biological brother, born to Craig Harland Murray and Vivienne Bellisario. He was born on 11 November 1981 in Bethesda, Maryland, United States. Like his brother, Chad W. Murray has made a name for himself in the world of television, but behind the scenes.

He started his career as an associate producer on NCIS in 2009 and later became a producer on NCIS: Los Angeles. His credits also include shows like King & Maxwell and the film Feed, which was co-written by their half-sister Troian Bellisario. Beyond his professional life, Chad married Hailey Baldwin in 2008, and the couple has maintained a low-key profile.

2. Troian Bellisario

Troian Bellisario at the Los Angeles premiere of "Poolman" celebrating Chris Pine's directorial debut at Vista Theatre on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name: Troian Avery Bellisario

Troian Avery Bellisario Date of birth: 28 October 1985

28 October 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of June 2025)

39 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Troian Bellisario is one of Sean Murray’s well-known step-sisters. She is the daughter of TV producer Donald P. Bellisario and actress Deborah Pratt. Troian was born on 28 October 1985 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Troian is an actress and filmmaker who gained widespread recognition for her roles in Pretty Little Liars, C.O.G., Feed, Clara, and Where'd You Go, Bernadette. The actress has been married to actor Patrick J. Adams since 2016, and they have two daughters. She and her husband appear together in Pretty Little Liars, Suits and Clara.

3. Michael Angelo Bellisario

Michael Bellisario at the Saddle Ranch Chop House on 25 January 2009 in Hollywood, California. Photo: John M. Heller

Full name : Michael Angelo Bellisario

: Michael Angelo Bellisario Date of birth : 7 April 1980

: 7 April 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2025)

: 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles County, California, United States

: Los Angeles County, California, United States Profession: Actor

Michael Bellisario is one of Sean Murray’s stepbrothers. He is the son of Donald P. Bellisario and his second wife, Lynn Halpern. Michael was born on 7 April 1980. He is an actor and has appeared in various television shows produced by his father.

Michael portrayed Midshipman "Mikey" Roberts in JAG and Charles "Chip" Sterling in NCIS season 3. He also appeared in Quantum Leap, Disturbing the Peace (2020), and 211 (2018).

4. David Bellisario

Full name : David Scott Bellisario

: David Scott Bellisario Date of birth : 18 July 1957

: 18 July 1957 Place of Birth : Mojave, California, USA

: Mojave, California, USA Date of death : 24 July 2020

: 24 July 2020 Age at the time of death : 63

: 63 Profession: Television producer

David Bellisario was Sean Murray's stepbrother, born to television producer Donald P. Bellisario and his first wife, Margaret Schaffran. According to his IMDb profile, David Bellisario was a seasoned TV producer who spent nearly 40 years working on iconic series such as Magnum P.I., Quantum Leap, JAG, NCIS, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In July 2020, David passed away at the age of 63 following a battle with brain cancer. NCIS: Los Angeles paid tribute to him in its Season 12 premiere. He was survived by his wife, Alberta Benson, and two sons, Anthony and Peter Bellisario.

5. Julie Bellisario Watson

Sean Murray in Hollywood, California (L). Sean Murray's step-sister, Julie Bellisario (R). Photo: @herealseanhmurray, @JulieBellisario on X (modified by author)

Full name : Julie Barbara Bellisario Watson

: Julie Barbara Bellisario Watson Date of birth : 1 October 1964

: 1 October 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of June 2025)

: 61 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Television producer and writer

Julie Bellisario Watson is Sean Murray's stepsister, born to Donald and his first wife, Margaret Schaffran. Like several members of the Bellisario family, she has worked in television, contributing as a writer and producer.

Julie worked on several of her father’s popular shows, including Quantum Leap, JAG, NCIS, and Tequila and Bonetti. She served as an associate producer on Quantum Leap for 39 episodes. Besides her career, Julie has been married to Alexander McLean Watson since 1991, and they have one child together.

6. Joy Bellisario‑Jenkins

Full nam e: Joy E. Bellisario‑Jenkins

e: Joy E. Bellisario‑Jenkins Date of birth : 1956

: 1956 Age : 69 years old (as of 2025)

: 69 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Former policy department manager

Joy Bellisario‑Jenkins is the eldest daughter of Donald and his first wife, Margaret Schaffran. Born in 1956, she is the older half-sister of Troian and Michael Bellisario, and the stepsister of Sean Murray.

Unlike many of her siblings, who pursued careers in television and film, Joy has maintained a private life outside the entertainment industry. She reportedly attended Bryan Adams High School and later earned a degree from the University of Phoenix. Joy worked as a manager in the Policy department at Botts.

7. Leslie Bellisario‑Ingham

Full name : Leslie Suzanne Bellisario‑Ingham

: Leslie Suzanne Bellisario‑Ingham Year of birth : 1961

: 1961 Age: 64 years old (as of 2025)

Leslie Bellisario‑Ingham is another daughter of Donald P. Bellisario and his first wife, Margaret Schaffran. She married James Ingham during their time at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md. Beyond these personal details, very little public information exists about her career or personal life.

8. Nicholas Bellisario

Full name : Nicholas Dante Roberto Bellisario

: Nicholas Dante Roberto Bellisario Date of birth : 27 August 1991

: 27 August 1991 Age : 33 years old (as of June 2025)

: 33 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, software engineer

Nicholas Bellisario is the youngest of the Murray siblings. He is the son of Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt. Nicholas was born on 26 August 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

He appeared in a few of his father’s productions, including JAG, First Monday, and Girlfriends. However, his acting career was brief compared to some of his siblings. According to his LinkedIn profile, Nicholas currently works as a senior software engineer at Meta Inc. He has also previously worked with iOS, WatchOS, tvOS and MacOS Development.

Sean Murray's siblings include his biological brother Chad W. Murray and seven step-siblings, including Troian, Michael, David, and Julie Bellisario Watson. Many of his siblings have worked on popular TV shows like NCIS, JAG, and Pretty Little Liars.

