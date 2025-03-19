Hailed as the godfather of hip-hop, Russell Simmons has gained significant publicity as a central figure in shaping hip-hop culture. However, his romantic relationships have only added to his bad-boy reputation, with many wanting to know who Russell Simmons' wife and former girlfriends are.

Russell at the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year awards (L). Russell's ex-wife, Kimora, on The Kelly Clarkson Show (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy, Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal.

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Russell Simmons was previously married to Kimora Lee Simmons for 10 years .

for . Russell Simmons and Kimora have two children, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons .

. He has also briefly dated Hana Nischt, Katie Rost, and Melissa George .

. The Def Jam co-founder has been allegedly romantically linked to Sophie Monk and Leila Lopes.

Full name Russell Wendell Simmons Nickname Uncle Rush, Rush Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 1957 Age 67 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Queens, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Height in centimetres 176 Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kilograms 75 Weight in pounds 165 Mother Evelyn Simmons Father Daniel Simmons Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 High school August Martin High School College City College of New York Profession Record executive, entrepreneur, writer Net worth $10 million Social media (Twitter) Instagram , , X

Who is Russell Simmons' wife now?

Russell Simmons is not married at the time of this writing. However, he formerly married to Kimora Lee Simmons, an American model, between 1992 and 2009.

The couple first met during the 1992 New York Fashion Week. At the time of their meeting, Lee was a sixteen-year-old sophomore at Lutheran North High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends the Design Care 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/HollyRod Foundation

Source: Getty Images

Soon after, the couple began dating. Kimora and Russell's nineteen-year age difference did not present a challenge, as Lee's mother and manager had approved their relationship. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the record executive defended himself, saying;

We got to know each other and by May, we were dating. She was legal at 17, but she turned 18 that May. Her mother and her manager, Bethann Hardison, approved, supported and rushed us (we really didn’t need a push) and the love affair began. People like to talk, and every so often I lose my cool and talk back, so take this advice. Be happy and share happiness… try to think of uplifting thoughts and keep learning to practice love… that’s our goal… oh and celebrate the queen @kimoraleesimmons.

Russel Simmons and Kimora Lee tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at the chambers of Acting Justice Sherry Klein Heitler of the State Supreme Court on 15 December 1998. The civil ceremony was followed by a non-denominational wedding ceremony on the Caribbean island of St. Barts. It was officiated by Simmons' younger brother, the Rev. Joseph Simmons, also known as Reverend Run.

Kimora Lee Simmons welcomed her first daughter, Ming Lee Simmons, on 21 January 2000. Like her mother, Ming Lee is a fashion model who is set to make her debut as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's new model in May 2025.

Russel Simmons (C) poses with his daughters Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Source: Getty Images

The couple's second daughter was born on 16 August 2022. She is 22 years old as of March 2025. She is a fashion model, poet, and writer. The Harvard graduate has appeared on BCBG New York, Oscar De La Renta, Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, and Michael Kors.

Simmons and Lee announced their divorce in January 2009 after a two-year separation without citing reasons for the split. However, growing speculation points to Russell's alleged infidelity as the reason behind the end of their seven-year marriage.

Controversies surrounding his life have continued even after his divorce. Instagram feuds between Russell Simmons, his ex-wife and daughters, Ming and Aoki, have been a point of contention since 2023.

His former partners include fashion model and actress Katie Rost, singer and actress Sophie Monk, actress Melissa George, and Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes. Here is what Russel Simmons' dating history looks like.

1. Katie Rost (2009)

Katie Rost and Russell Simmons attend the Super Rich, A Guide To Having It All book release party at the Grey Goose Mansion in Washington, DC. Photo: Leigh Vogel/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Russell and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Katie Rost, first met in 2002 while modelling for the Baby Phat clothing line. The pair later began dating after his divorce in 2009. According to Page Six, the relationship lasted about six months, and they have remained amicable even after their break-up.

2. Sophie Monk (2010)

Sophie Monk poses on the set of The Bachelorette Australia. Photo: @sophiemonk

Source: Twitter

Monk is a British-Australian actress, television personality, fashion model, and former pop girl band Bardot member. The two sparked rumours of a relationship when they were spotted cosying up together at the Maxim Hot 100 Party at Paramount Studios on 19 May 2010.

Neither has officially confirmed the rumours. However, Sophie later posted a poolside selfie of herself and Simmons at his lavish Los Angeles mansion in a now-deleted Instagram post.

3. Melissa George (2010–2012)

Melissa George attended the De Son Vivient (Peaceful) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Source: Instagram

George is an Australian actress known for her roles in films and TV series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Home and Away, Bad Mothers, Star Trek: Discovery and Dangerous Liaisons. She was first romantically linked to Simon after sharing a kiss during the MLS All-Star soccer game against Manchester United in July 2011.

The pair officially stepped out as a couple during the 12th annual Art for Life Benefit at Russell Simmons' East Hampton estate on 30 July 2011. The couple later broke up, citing long-distance issues. In a now-deleted 2012 X (Twitter) post, Simmons said;

Long-distance relationships are, to say the least difficult. For me & Melissa a few weeks ago, we agreed (it is) impossible.

4. Leila Lopes (2012)

Leila Lopes pictured on the red carpet of a 2024 Miss Universe ceremony Photo: @officialeilalopes

Source: Instagram

Uncle Rush and Angolan beauty, Leila Lopes, were spotted at various spots in 2012, setting off rumours regarding a romantic relationship. On 10 July 2012, the pair were pictured together on the red carpet of the Cinema Society screening of Trishna at the IFC Centre in New York City and later at the after-party at the James Hotel Club.

5. Hana Nitsche (2012–2017)

Russell Simmons and model Hana Nitsche pose at the Roberto Cavalli-Cristiano Mancini Art For Life Gala in New York City. Photo: Jason Binn/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Hana Nitsche is a famous international model and actress. Simmons and the Czech model were first romantically linked in 2012 after making their first public appearances at the amfAR Inspiration Miami Beach Party in December 2012.

Although they made public appearances, the inner workings of the couple's relationship remained undisclosed at the time of this writing. However, Growth Hackers and The Daily Beast report that the pair allegedly married in 2014 before divorcing in 2017.

6. Shannon Elizabeth (2014)

Shannon Elizabeth was pictured on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety

Source: Getty Images

American actress and conservationist, Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her roles in American Pie, Scary Movie, Death on The Border, and Plan B. In January 2014, she was spotted with Simmons at the Miramax party for the Golden Globes after-party and later at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.

According to TooFab, the duo, who were also spotted at the Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2014 Golden Globe Awards After Party were in a relatively new relationship. Details of the relationship and its end have not been revealed to the public.

What happened between Russell Simmons and Cynthia Bailey?

Cynthia Bailey attends The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 premiere celebration. Russell Simmons attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute ceremony. Photo: Paras Griffin, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Denise Bailey is a Real Housewives of Potomac star, model, podcaster, and actress. In an interview with Straight From The A, she spoke about her relationship with Simmons, saying;

There are two Russells: There was the Russell that we knew 25 years ago and there is the new, vegan, yoga Russell. I think more than anything he was just persistent, like, borderline stalking at that point because he would just not take no for an answer.

The reality star also added;

He wasn't my type, you know. He was still wearing the paisley wool shirts and the jeans, and he was sending flowers and every second was like, please, please, please, please. But I was like, alright, if I just go to lunch with you, will you stop sending me flowers?

FAQs

Who was Russell Simmons' first wife? The American entrepreneur was first married to Kimora Lee Simmons. Who is Kimora Lee Simmons? She is a former American fashion model, businesswoman, fashion designer, and television personality. Is Russell Simmons still with Kimora? No, they officially divorced in January 2009. Who is Russell Simmons married to now? The Nutty Professor producer is not married as of March 2025. What was Kimora Lee Simmons' age when she met Russell? They met when Kimora was 16 years old. How old was Kimora Lee when she started dating Russell Simmons? The ex-couple began dating when she was 18 years old. Who is Kimora Lee Simmons' husband? Five years after divorcing Simmons, the former fashion model got married to German banker Tim Leissner. How many kids does Kimora Lee Simmons have with Russell Simmons? The ex-couple share two children, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons.

Russell Simmons does not have a wife currently following his divorce from Kimora Lee Simmons, with whom he shares two children, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons. The ex-couple parted ways in 2009 after eleven years of marriage.

