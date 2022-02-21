Morgan Brennan’s biography: age, height, husband, salary, CBNC

Who is Morgan BrennanMorgan? She is an American news anchor. She is a co-anchor on CNBC’s show Squawk on the Street, a business show that follows the first 90 minutes of Wall Street trading. The show broadcasts live from the New York Stock Exchange. Morgan has previously worked for Forbes Media.

Morgan Brennan is seen around Lincoln Center during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 10, 2010 in New York City.

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Brennan did not set out to be a journalist. Instead, she was pursuing a career in music in her early 20s. Learn more about her, including what is she up to nowadays?

Morgan Brennan’s bio

Morgan Brennan was born on the 26th of April in the United States. Her actual year of birth remains unknown. However, it is alleged that she was born in 1986 in Stamford, New York, in the United States.

Although she shares little about her life, she has revealed that her parents worked in the real estate industry. Her father is a property developer, while her mother worked as a realtor in New York.

Educational background

Morgan was enrolled at New York University in 2004. She graduated in 2009 and majored in Social Science with a double concentration in Anthropology and Media Studies. Morgan graduated with the highest honours.

This is what she had to say about why she chose to pursue Anthropology and Media Studies:

I was in my last year at New York University that I realized how similar Journalism is to Anthropology: research, interviews and ethnographic studies, identifying your own biases and then moving past them to realize facts and bigger societal truths, and the fact that every major trend, topic or issue has people at the heart of it.

Morgan Brennan with a fellow news anchor Michael Santoli.

Source: Twitter

What is Morgan Brennan's ethnicity?

She has a white ethnic background and is an American nationality. She belongs to the Christian faith.

How old is CNBC's Morgan Brennan?

Morgan Brennan's age is 35 years. She was born on 26th April. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

After graduating from New York University, she got her first job two days after graduation as an assistant for the video department at Forbes Media.

During her time at Forbes, she worked on various projects such as ForbesLife Magazine and Forbes.com. In addition, she published and reported on multiple issues, including finance, business, and real estate.

Morgan Brennan's CNBC career started in December 2013. She initially joined the channel as a general assignment reporter based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs in New Jersey. Morgan initially worked for CNBC's show Squawk Alley, where she reported on various issues such as manufacturing, defence and space.

Brennan has stated that transitioning from writing to TV was particularly hard. This is because she had to think on the spot rather than take days or weeks to formulate her ideas. As of writing, she is a co-host on Squawk on the Street. She joined the show on 22nd June 2020 where she replaced Sara Eisen.

How much is Morgan Brennan worth?

It is alleged that Morgan Brennan's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. Additionally, Morgan Brennan's salary is alleged to be $600,000 to $680,000 per annum.

Who is Morgan Brennan's husband?

She is married to Matt Cacciotti. The couple has been together for more than 10 years. They got married on 6th August 2011 in a private wedding. Her husband Matt works as a stockbroker, entrepreneur, and businessman.

Morgan Brennan working from home during the Christmas holiday.

Source: Twitter

Is Morgan Brennan pregnant?

She is currently not pregnant. However, she is a mother of two children. Her firstborn daughter was born in 2016. In July 2020, she announced that she was pregnant with a second child. The news anchor occasionally shares photos of her kids on Twitter. Asked about what she does in her extra time, this is what she had to say:

When I’m not working, I’m focused on my other job: raising my amazing daughter. It is very much a team effort but I try to unplug from my phones for at least an hour a night on workdays to focus all of my attention exclusively on her and the family.

Where is Morgan Brennan today?

As of writing, she is still working in CBNC. She currently lives in Westchester with her family.

Morgan Brennan's measurements

Morgan Brennan's height is 5 ft 6 in (170 cm). She weighs 127 (58 kgs)

Morgan Brennan is a news anchor and journalist. She is a mother of two and hosts the business show Squawk on the Street on CBNC.

