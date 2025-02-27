Meet Alan Jackson's daughters and wife, the women behind the country legend

Alan Jackson is a seasoned country singer whose talent has weathered time, trends, and tragedy. Alan Jackson's daughters—Mattie, Alexandra, and Dani—have been a constant source of love and support in his life. Alongside their mother, Denise, they have stood by the country music legend through every triumph and challenge.

Alan Jackson (C) poses with his daughters; Mattie, Alexandra and Dani Grace, and his wife, Denise. Photo: @OfficialAlanJackson (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alan Jackson is married to his high school sweetheart, Denise Jackson.

The couple have three daughters; Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson.

34-year-old Mattie Denise Jackson is an author, public speaker, podcaster and sommelier.

Alexandra shared the stage with her father during a 2021 Nashville concert.

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have two grandchildren; Jackson Alvie Bradshaw and Wesley Alan Smith.

Profile summary

Full name Mattie Denise Jackson Alexandra Jane Jackson Dani Grace Jackson Nickname Mattie Ali Dani Gender Female Female Female Date of birth 19 June 1990 23 August 1993 28 August 1997 Age 34 years as of February 2025 31 years as of February 2025 27 years as of February 2025 Zodiac sign Gemini Virgo Virgo Place of birth United States United States United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American American American Eye colour Brown Brown Brown Hair colour Brown Blonde Blonde Father Alan Eugene Jackson Alan Eugene Jackson Alan Eugene Jackson Mother Denise Jackson Denise Jackson Denise Jackson Relationship status Married Married Dating Spouse Connor Smith Sam Bradshaw - Children 1 1 - High school Franklin Road Academy - - College University of Tennessee - - Profession Author, sommelier, podcaster, entrepreneur Singer American country music singer, songwriter Social media X (Twitter) Instagram X (Twitter) -

Who are Alan Jackson's daughters?

The country music singer married his high school sweetheart on 15 December 1979. Over a decade later, the couple had three daughters; Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson.

Alan Jackson's daughters; Mattie (L), Dani-Grace (C) and Alexandra Jackson (R) pictured during a graduation ceremony. Photo: @Dani-Grace-Jackson

The proud father has dedicated songs to his daughters. After releasing You’ll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters’ Weddings) in 2021, he shared his thoughts about the song, saying:

I wrote the song for Mattie’s wedding in the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told ’em, ‘I wrote this for all of you,’ referencing his three daughters, Mattie, Ali, and Dani.

1. Mattie Denise Jackson

Alan Jackson's first daughter, Mattie, was born on 19 June 1990. As of February 2025, she is 34 years old, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Mattie attended Franklin Road Academy from pre-school to the 12th grade. She is a best-selling author who completed her creative writing and English language studies at the University of Tennessee.

Towards the end of 2014, she opened a wine bar restaurant, Salt & Vine. She is also a certified sommelier who spent time perfecting her love of wine in Greece and the Napa Valley.

The celebrated author has used her elevated position to give back. Her foundation, NaSHEville Foundation, supports groups serving orphans, widows, and trafficked women. The foundation offers services in partnership with local organisations such as Love One International, Modern Widows Club, and End Slavery Tennessee.

Mattie married Samuel Benton Selecman, the Assistant District Attorney for Davidson County in Tennessee, on 7 October 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. Unfortunately, three weeks before the first anniversary of the fall wedding, Selecman passed away after a tragic accident.

Alan Jackson's daughter, Mattie Denise Jackson, poses in her wedding gown during her wedding in 2022. Photo: @mattiejackson

In 2022, Mattie found love again and announced her engagement to Connor Smith on 4 September. The couple married on 12 May 2023, a year before their first child, Wesley Alan Smith, was born.

2. Alexandra Jane Jackson

Alexandra Jane Jackson is Alan and Denise's second daughter. She was born on 23 August 1993 and is 31 years old as of February 2025.

Ali, as she is popularly known, has maintained a sense of privacy often choosing to keep details of her life out of the public eye. In 2021, she joined her father during his concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to sing, You'll Always Be My Baby. Mid-song, the celebrated singer-songwriter praised Ali's singing, saying,

Man, she's sounding good up here, y'all.

Alexandra married Sam Bradshaw on 18 May 2020 at the Alan Jackson family estate in Nashville, Tennessee. Although the couple grew up in the same area, they only met through mutual friends during Mattie's wedding party. On 15 December 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, the first of Alan Jackson's grandchildren.

3. Dani Grace Jackson

Alan Jackson's third child, Dani Grace, was born on 28 August 1997 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. As of February 2025, she is 27 years old and has the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Like Ali, Dani Grace has kept details of her life private. She has appeared in her father's music videos, including the tribute song, Drive (For Daddy Gene).

How did Alan Jackson's daughter experience tragedy?

Alan Jackson poses with his family during the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Medallion Ceremony. From left to right; Ben Selecman, Mattie, Dani, Denise, and Alexandra. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Alan Jackson's firstborn daughter, Mattie, lost her first husband, Ben Selecman, on 12 September 2018. Selecman sustained traumatic head injuries after falling on a boat dock while assisting a woman onto a boat and passed away twelve days later.

Mattie's grief and loss inspired her to pen two best-selling books. In 2021, she released Lemons on Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak, a devotional based on her journal entries during the early years of grief. Her second book, Through The Valley of Grief, is a 365-day devotional based on biblical truths.

Who is Alan Jackson's wife?

The country music singer is married to Denise Jackson, a former flight attendant and elementary school teacher. She was born in 1960 and is 65 years old as of February 2025.

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise Jackson attend the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on 2 November 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis/FilmMagic

She attended Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia, where she met her future husband, Alan. During high school, she was active in sports, playing tennis and cheerleading.

After graduating from high school, the couple married on 15 December 1979. Denise has documented details of their love story including their four-month separation in 1997 in her memoir, It’s All About Him: Finding the Love of My Life.

Denise and her husband Alan are parents to three daughters, Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson. As of February 2025, the couple had two grandchildren; Jackson Alvie Bradshaw and Wesley Alan Smith.

FAQs

Who are Alan Jackson's daughters? The country musician has three daughters; Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson. How old are Alan Jackson's daughters? His daughters are 34, 31 and 27 years old as of February 2025. Does Alan Jackson have a wife? Yes. Jackson is married to his childhood sweetheart, Denise Jackson. How many of Alan Jackson's daughters are married? Two of his daughters, Mattie and Alexandra, are married. Who is Dani Grace Jackson's husband? Details of Dani Grace's marital status have yet to be revealed. Which of Alan Jackson's daughters lost her husband? Mattie Denise Jackson lost her husband, Samuel Benton 'Ben' Selecman in 2018. Did Mattie Jackson have a baby? In 2023, Mattie welcomed her son, Wesley Alan Smith. Does Alan Jackson have any grandchildren? The American musician has two grandchildren, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw and Wesley Alan Smith, as of February 2025.

The lives of Alan Jackson's daughters paint a picture of love and resilience in the face of tragedy. Jackson has three daughters; Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson with his wife Denise.

