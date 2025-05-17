Grace Van Patten and Jackson White met on the set of the Hulu TV series Tell Me Lies. They play a pair of college students, Lucy and Stephen, in a passionate relationship on the show. Learn more about their real-life relationship timeline and what happened behind the scenes.

Key takeaways

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White made their first public appearance in November 2022 .

. In January 2024, White's mother, actress Katey Sagal, confirmed the two met during the Tell Me Lies audition.

audition. Even though they are celebrities, they keep their relationship relatively under wraps, occasionally sharing moments through interviews and social media.

Profile summary

Full name Grace Van Patten Jackson James White Gender Female Male Date of birth 21 November 1996 1 March 1996 Age 28 years (as of May 2025), 29 years (as of May 2025), Zodiac sign Scorpio Pisces Place of birth New York, New York, United States Nashville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 6'4" Height in centimetres 170 193 Weight in pounds 121 220 Weight in kilograms 55 100 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Blue Mother Wendy Rossmeyer Katey Sagal Father Tim Van Patten Jack White Siblings 1 2 Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Jackson White Grace Van Patten University University of Southern California University of Southern California Profession Actress Actor Instagram @gracevanpatten @jacksonwhite

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's relationship journey

American actors Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's relationship has attracted people's attention. They initially teased their romance online, but since they went public, fans have been curious about its genesis and progression to date. Here is a closer look at Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's relationship timeline.

February 2022: Grace Van Patten and Jackson White meet

The American celebrities met on the set of the Hulu series Tell Me Lies, which began on 22 February 2022. They were filming the first season, where they play college students, Lucy and Stephen. The two play a couple in a toxic relationship on screen.

October 2022: Jackson White hints at romance

In October 2022, Jackson made an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. He stated that he had a crush on Van Patten, though he never confirmed dating her. The American actor also gushed at how good his co-star was in her work.

The same month, in an interview published on 25 October 2022 on Entertainment Tonight, Grace neither confirmed nor denied if she had an offscreen romance with co-star Jackson White. She stated:

Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun. Who knows?

November 2022: First public appearance

Grace and White made their public debut in 2022 at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City. They stepped out together holding hands after months of speculation about a possible romance.

The two were coy about their relationship, teasing and giving sneak peeks and posting cute moments on social media. On 8 November 2022, White posted a photo of the couple almost kissing. Grace reposted the same photo the next day.

January 2024: Jackson White's mother confirms the relationship

The couple were seen at the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2023 fashion show. They were also spotted at the Giambattista Valli dinner, fuelling speculation about their romance. Grace and Jackson also continued working together on their show Tell Me Lies throughout 2023 and 2024.

In January 2024, White's mother, actress Katey Sagal, appeared on the Broad Ideas podcast hosted by Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen. She shared more on the couple, adding that she likes his son with Grace Van Patten.

My son is on a television show, and his girlfriend is the lead role. They play love interests and they are dating in real life. They have been dating for two years.

She noted that the relationship kicked off as early as the Tell Me Lies audition time, adding they had great chemistry.

September 2024: Grace Van Patten and Jackson White interview

In September 2024, Grace spoke exclusively to People how "trippy" it was to work with Jackson on the show. Van Patten stated that it was tricky because:

Because we are together in real life, and he knows me better than anyone.

As the actors prepared for the return to the highly anticipated Tell Me Lies Season 2, she admitted she was afraid of returning to their onscreen toxic relationship, but he made her feel safe. She stated:

It makes me feel so safe and so comfortable and able to go there and be vulnerable, because I'm so comfortable with him. And that part of it was so beautiful.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star added that the toxic relationship onscreen is like therapy for the two. When asked if the onscreen relationship is similar to the relationship, she said:

No. We're wildly different, thank goodness.

Are Jackson White and Grace Van Patten still together?

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are still dating and thriving in their romance. They are still working together on Tell Me Lies and also share cute moments on social media.

FAQs

Who is Grace Van Patten? She is an American actress best known for portraying Lucy in the Hulu series Tell Me Lies. Is Grace Van Patten a Nepo baby? Yes, Grace is a nepo baby because her father is an American actor, film director, and producer. Who is Jackson White? He is an actor from the United States, best known for his role as Stephen in Tell Me Lies. Do Grace Van Patten and Jackson White date in real life? Yes, the two co-stars are dating in real life. How did Jackson White meet Grace? They met during the auditions for the TV series Tell Me Lies. Grace Van Patten and Jackson White how long have they been together? They have been together for four years; they started dating in 2022. Were Grace Van Patten and Jackson White together before Tell Me Lies? No, they met while auditioning for their hit series.

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White's relationship reflects a blend of professionalism and romance. The American actors met during the audition for Hulu's hit series Tell Me Lies, where they play love interests. They continue with their relationship, sharing cute moments on social media.

