Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall's complete relationship timeline

Me and Jordan… we are a good match. We are so chilled out, we are horizontal!

This statement sums up the romantic journey of Little Mix's singer, Jade Thirlwall. A love brewed during the 2020 COVID lockdown has grown to five years of commitment, growth, and partnership. Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall's relationship is the perfect blend of fun and calm.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attended the BRIT Awards 2025 After Party at Nobu, London, England. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall met during the COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 .

. The couple officially announced their relationship on 6 January 2021 through Jade's Instagram stories.

through Jade's Instagram stories. In May 2025, the duo are expected to celebrate their fifth anniversary.

Profile summary

Common name Jordan Stephens Jade Thirlwall Full name Jordan Fontenelle Stephens Jade Amelia Thirlwall Nickname Green Rizla, Rizzle Jadey, Baba Gender Male Female Date of birth 25 January 1992 26 December 1992 Age 33 years as of 2025 32 years as of May 2025 Zodiac sign Aquarius Capricorn Place of birth Neasden, North London, United Kingdom South Shields, United Kingdom Current residence Blackheath, South London, England Blackheath, South London, England Nationality English English Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Sexuality Straight Straight Height in centimetres - 160 Height in feet - 5'2" Weight in kilograms - 49 Weight in pounds - 108 Hair colour Black Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Mother Emma Boulting Norma Badwi Father Herman Stephens James Thirlwall Siblings 1 1 Relationship status Dating Dating Education Blatchington Mill School, BRIT School Performers' Stage School, St Wilfrid's Community College, South Tyneside College Profession Musical artist, author, performer Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $10 million $26 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok Instagram, Threads, TikTok

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall's relationship timeline

The UK's favourite pop duo, Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall, continue to pull the heartstrings of their fans effortlessly. Since 2020, the musical icons have grown romantically, creating the perfect duet in love and life. Dive into the couple's relationship timeline.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attended the 2024 Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse, Northwest London. Photo: Ian West/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

The genesis of the couple's love story began with Jordan's conversation with a friend. After a season of emotional reflection brought on by a break-up, the Rizzle Kicks singer reached out to Jade through a friend. A perfect move, as Jade had been open to dating at the time.

The relationship began with simple Zoom dates and a few social distancing dates, one being at Greenwich Park in London. Jordan later narrated their origin story on We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson, saying;

The story is I texted my friend and I said, Can you pitch me to Jade? He just screenshotted that and sent it to Jade. And then I get this DM (Jade's) out of the blue.

July 2020: First public appearance at BLM march

The couple was spotted together by fans for the first time during the 2020 Black Lives Matter march in London. This was Jade's first public romance after breaking up with UK singer, Jed Elliot.

October 2020: Jade teases the relationship

Before going public with their relationship status, Jade dropped a couple of hints, affirming fans' assumptions about the relationship. In one instance, she confirmed that she had a boyfriend during a conversation with RuPaul before the launch of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie (Tucked) where he played a drag queen, and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up!

January 2021: Insta-official and anniversary post

On 6 January 2021, the talent-rich couple went Insta-official with a photo on Instagram Stories. The Little Mix singer uploaded a snap showing her with her beau at a supermarket checkout.

In May of the same year, she celebrated their first anniversary with a photo, a tradition that has continued annually. The snap of the couple holding each other had the caption;

1 year since I slid in the DMs.

October 2021: Adorable Halloween couple costumes

During the October 2021 Halloween celebrations, the couple started a ghoulishly adorable tradition. In 2021, the couple stole the show, dressed as beloved cartoon characters, Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob.

In 2023, the duo won hearts with Mr. Bean and his teddy costumes, a reflection of their playful love story. Similarly, their 2024 Halloween costumes—Bo Peep and Mr. Potato Head from Toy Story—sent their fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall attended Maya Jama's Halloween Party in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dave Benett/Maya Jama, @JADEtearoom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

September 2023: Jade addresses pregnancy rumours

Jade was forced to fend off over-eager fans who believed that she might be pregnant. The speculations stemmed from a series of photos she posted on Instagram. The Taste of Love singer hitmaker addressed the speculations in the post's comments.

Additionally, she took to her Instagram stories to clear the growing assumptions. In the post, she addressed the pressure placed on her to have children after her sisters and bandmates had had their own.

March 2025: Turning a cheating dream into a song

In an interview with Hits Radio, Jade Thirlwall revealed that her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, has writing credits on her album and that they collaborated on a song inspired by a dream she had in which he cheated on her.

The concept came from me, having a nightmare about Jordan cheating on me, and then I woke up in the morning, I was fuming with him. That's a concept for a song (dream cheating) that I wrote with Jordan.

FAQs

Who is Jordan Stephens? Stephens is an English musical artist and a creative. Who is Jade Thirlwall? Jade is a singer and songwriter, famous for being a part of Little Mix. Is Jade Thirlwall single? No. At the time of this writing, the Angle of My Dreams hitmaker is in a relationship. Who is Jade Thirlwall's husband? She does not have a husband. Who is Jordan Stephens dating? The Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak and Dogs author is dating Jade Thirlwall. When did Jade Thirlwall's relationship start? The couple officially started dating in January 2021. Are Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens together? The couple is still going strong as of May 2025. Does Jade Thirlwall have a child? No. She does not have any children at the time of this writing. Does Jordan Stephens have ADHD? The hip-hop singer was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 15.

Jordan Stephens and Jade Thirlwall's relationship timeline paints a picture of a modern-day love. The couple's chemistry grew during the COVID-19 lockdown and has grown to nearly five years of viral hits and love moments.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Beabadoobee’s boyfriend's timeline. The indie singer and songwriter behind hits such as Glue Song, Coffee, The Perfect Pair, and If You Want To has been in a long-term relationship with Soren Harrison.

Beabadoobee’s boyfriend is director and cinematographer Jake Erland. His entry into the singer's life marks the second chapter in her love life after a long-term relationship with Soren Harrison. Read on for more details of her dating history.

Source: Legit.ng