Lauren Simonetti’s biography: age, net worth, is she married?

Lauren Simonetti is a journalist, producer and writer from the United States of America. Currently, she works as a field maker, journalist and co-anchor at Fox Business Network. In addition, she has worked as an assistant producer on CNN for Lou Dobbs Tonight.

Lauren Simonetti began her career as a journalist in 2005. She has worked as a news writer and producer at CNN in the business department. She is married and has three children.

Full name Lauren Simonetti Gender Female Date of birth 11 April 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1'' Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Janet Father Raymond Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Mark Cubrilo Children 3 School St. Joseph by the Sea School College George Washington University, Columbia University Profession Journalist, producer, writer Net worth $5 million Instagram @laurensimonetti

Lauren Simonetti's biography

She was born in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States of America. Lauren Simonetti's family consists her parents, Raymond and Janet, as well as two younger twin brothers, Matt and Craig.

What nationality is Lauren Simonetti? She is of American nationality, and has Italian-American roots.

Education

The American journalist went to St. Joseph by the Sea High School. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at George Washington University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree. Afterwards, she went to Columbia University, where she pursued a master's degree in English and Comparative Literature.

How old is Lauren Simonetti?

She is 41 years old as of 2022. Lauren was born on 11 April 1981. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Lauren Simonetti do for a living?

She is a journalist, writer, and producer. She began her career in 2005 as a writer and producer on CNN. She worked at CNN for two years and later joined FBN in 2007. She worked at FBN as a field producer, and after hard work, she became a reporter. She is the co-host of the early morning business news program called FBN.

Some of her popular news coverages include the 2008 financial crisis, Lehman Brothers' bankruptcy and the BP oil spill. In 2014, she won the Italian-American Achievement Award, which was awarded to her by the NYPD Columbia Association.

She is also known for a Fox News podcast about moms. The podcast helps moms solve their challenges as they go through their motherhood journey.

What is Lauren Simonetti's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. However, this information is not official. Lauren, the Fox Business Network reporter, earns her income from her career as a journalist. What is Lauren Simonetti's salary? Her salary is estimated to be $200,000 per year.

Is Lauren Simonetti married?

Yes, she is. Lauren is married to Mark Cubrilo. Lauren Simonetti's husband is a field and satellite engineer for Fox Business Network. The two courted for three years before Mark proposed in April 2011. On 1 October 2011, the couple exchanged their wedding vows at the Crystal Plaza in Livingstone, New Jersey.

The duo has three children, two daughters and one son. They had their firstborn daughter, Rae Vivian, in 2015. On December 2017, they welcomed their second born, Mark Jameson. Then in February 2021, the couple had their youngest daughter. According to an Instagram post she shared on 4 April 2021, the child's name is Celia Monroe.

What is Lauren Simonetti's height?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres). Her weight is 121 pounds (55 kg). Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Lauren Simonetti is an American journalist, writer and producer. She has worked as a producer at CNN in the business department. Presently, she is a reporter at Fox Business Network. Lauren has been working at FBN since 2007.

