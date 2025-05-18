Are Kaylor and Aaron still together? Their complete dating timeline

Are Kaylor and Aaron still together? The two broke up, with Kaylor confirming she is single. The Love Island USA stars were coupled up during the first episode of Season 6 in what seemed like the case of love at first sight. However, they had a heated argument during the highly anticipated reunion in August.

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans coupled up on the first day of Love Island USA Season 6.

of Season 6. The couple briefly separated when the boys chose to go to Casa Amor , but later reunited.

when the boys chose to go to , but later reunited. Kaylor and Aaron were eliminated from the island on Day 30, finishing in fifth and sixth place.

The two reality stars had a heated confrontation during the filming of the show's reunion.

during the filming of the show's reunion. Kaylor confirmed they had broken up in a TikTok video on 14 August 2024.

Real name Kaylor Martin Aaron Evans Gender Female Male Date of birth 8 January 2002 5 June 1997 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Gemini Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Marbella, Spain Current residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA North Devon, United Kingdom Nationality American British Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'6" 6'8" Height in centimetres 168 203 Weight in pounds 118 203 Weight in kilograms 58 92 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Blue Green Relationship status Single Single University California University of Pennsylvania Portsmouth University Profession Reality star, social media personality Reality star, social media personality Instagram @kaylor.martin @aaronevans97_

Are Kaylor and Aaron still together?

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans are not together. The two reality stars broke up after leaving the show. Kaylor confirmed she was single in a TikTok video posted on 15 August 2024 before the Love Island USA reunion filming.

Aaron and I are not okay. We are done, we are not together.

Kaylor and Aaron's dating timeline

Kaylor Martin is a reality TV personality from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. She met Aaron Evans, an English reality TV star from North Devon, United Kingdom, on the love reality show Love Island USA Season 6. Here is their complete dating timeline.

11 June 2024: Early connection on Love Island USA

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans met on the first day of the reality TV series Love Island USA Season 6. They coupled up and shared a kiss during the first challenge, suggesting an instant connection. The two reality stars stayed as a couple despite Evans going on a date with a new girl, Andrea, on day 7.

1 July 2024: Casa Amor separation

The couple was separated when the boys chose to go to Casa Amor. While there, Aaron explored a connection with a new girl, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera. The two got cosy and were seen sharing a kiss and a bed. The two bonded over being bilingual and were heard speaking Spanish. All this time, Kaylor remained loyal back at the villa.

9 July 2024: Reunion and Kaylor's heartbreak

Kaylor learnt of Aaron's action in Casa through video clips and intense Movie Night episodes. She was heartbroken after seeing her man with Islander Daniela. During the recoupling, the reality stars remained single, even though Aaron brought Daniela back to the villa.

The pair seemingly got back together after the British reality star apologised. However, he withheld some details about what happened in Casa Amor.

21 July 2024: Elimination from Love Island USA

Even after the pair met each other’s families, the audience was not convinced. Kaylor and Aaron were eliminated from the island after receiving the lowest votes, finishing in fifth and sixth place.

24 July 2024: Post-Villa doubts

After leaving Fiji, Kaylor had an interview on The Viall Files podcast in July 2024. She expressed doubts about their relationship after what she saw at Casa Amor. The reality TV star termed Aaron's behaviour "so disrespectful" and stated she wanted to take things slowly. However, she acknowledged they still had a strong connection.

31 July 2024: Joint interview and lingering issues

Kaylor and Aaron had a joint interview on the BFFS podcast on 31 July 2024, where they revisited the Casa Amor episodes. Aaron said he regretted his actions, while Kaylor expressed wanting to "take a step back" and "take things slow".

August 2024: Explosive reunion argument

During the reunion in New York City, Aaron and Kaylor had a heated argument over the Casa Amor details. Aaron admitted to lying about his involvement with Daniela. He stated he put his hands down Daniela's pants, and they kissed and snogged.

All this was new to Kaylor. Aaron added that he kept the details because he did not want to ruin their relationship after Casa Amor.

After the reunion, Kaylor spoke to People in an interview published on 29 August 2024. She revealed that Aaron had blocked her 12-year-old sister and best friend on Instagram. Martins described Evans' behaviour as "disgusting", saying she never wanted to speak to him again.

Why did Kaylor and Aaron break up?

The TV personalities broke up due to the events that took place at Casa Amor. The way Aaron handled the revelation, choosing to hide some details, led to Kaylor dumping him.

Is Kaylor Love from Island dating?

No, the reality TV star is seemingly single as of the time of this writing. She broke up with the fellow Islander, Aaron Evans, in 2024.

FAQs

Who is Aaron Love Island? He is a reality TV star and social media influencer, whose real name is Aaron Evans. How old is Aaron from Love Island? He is 27 years old as of May 2025; Aaron was born on 5 June 1997. Who is Kaylor Love Island? She is an American reality TV personality and social media influencer, also known as Kaylor Martin. How old is Kaylor Love Island? She is 23 years old as of May 2025; Kaylor was born on 8 January 2002. What happened between Aaron and Kaylor on Love Island? The two were coupled up on Love Island USA Season 6, but broke up due to the events that happened at Casa Amor. Is Kaylor Love Island dating? No, the reality personality is seemingly single as of 2025. Who did Aaron cheat on Kaylor with? Aaron hooked up with a new Islander named Daniela Ortiz-Rivera at Casa Amor.

Kaylor and Aaron broke up after leaving Love Island USA. Aaron's behaviour during and after Casa Amor with fellow Islander Daniela Ortiz-Rivera contributed to the breakup.

