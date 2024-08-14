Alec Cabacungan and Kaleb-Wolf De Melo Torres were both born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta. Due to their condition, the duo has been at Shriners Hospitals for Children's patients since birth. Additionally, the pair have starred in charity commercials for many products for big brands. But do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?

Alec and Kaleb have gained international fame as patient ambassadors at Shriners Hospitals for Children for several years. They have also gained immense fame partnering with notable brands like Nike, McDonald's, and Pepsi.

Who are Alec and Kaleb?

Alec Cabacungan was born on 8 May 2002 in Oak Park, Illinois, United States, to Gill Cabacungan and Alma. He attended Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and Oak Park River Forest High School. In 2024, Alec earned a bachelor's degree in sports Broadcasting Journalism from Northwestern University.

On the other hand, Kaleb-Wolf De Melo Torres was born on 28 June 2009 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. His parents are Ruben De Melo and Natalie Torres.

Both Alec and Kaleb were born with Brittle Bone Disease, also known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta. It is a rare, permanent inherited disorder characterised by fragile, sometimes deformed bones which break easily.

As a result, the duo has been patients at the American series of non-profit pediatric medical facilities called Shriners Hospitals for Children since childhood.

Due to Brittle Bone Disease, Alec has broken his bones more than 60 times and has undergone several surgeries at Shriners Hospitals for Children.

At the same time, Kaleb has broken more than 200 bones and has undergone 11 operations in his lifetime from the same health institution. Both Alec and Kaleb use wheelchairs because of their condition.

Besides being patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children, the pair has been the health organisation's spokesmen, advertisers, and ambassadors for many years. Alec and Kaleb have also worked as brand ambassadors for renowned companies like McDonald's, Pepsi, and Nike.

Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?

The two marketing influencers are paid to appear in charity commercials and advertise products for big brands. The amount of money Alec and Kaleb pocket as compensation is unknown.

It appears the duo are paid pretty well, given that Kaleb's net worth is alleged to be $5 million, according to Overflow Cafe and Asia Media Journal.

According to Whats Their Net Worth and Famous People, Alek's alleged net worth is between $1 million and $500,000.

Does Alec from Shriners have teeth?

The Oak Park native has battled Osteogenesis Imperfecta throughout his life. As a result, he has an underdeveloped jaw, and molars are missing or incompletely formed.

Is Alec Cabacungan still alive?

The American marketing influencer is still alive. On 25 June 2024, he celebrated his graduation from Northwestern University. The American celebrity shared his picture in a graduation gown on his Instagram account. He captioned the photo:

Grateful for everyone in my life who helped me achieve this lifelong goal. More motivated than ever before to make Northwestern University more wheelchair accessible for future students, staff, and visitors who want to be a part of this amazing community.

Alec's co-star in Shriners commercials, Kaleb, is also alive. However, a misinformed rumour emerged in 2021 that Kaleb was dead after he spent over three years at his South Whitehall Township home2's hospice care.

The Shriners Hospital scandal

Shriners International-owned hospitals are accused of only using kids who have missing limbs or speech impediments in their commercials.

Additionally, children starring in the Shriners Hospital commercials always read lines meant and written for grown-up actors. As a result, some people allege that the hospital exploits the condition of these deformed children to solicit donations.

FAQs

Who are Alec and Kaleb from Shiners? They are lifelong patients at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Both were born with Imperfect Osteogenesis. Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials? Yes. The specific amount of money they earn from their commercials is not precise. Why are Alec and Kaleb from Shriners famous? They rose to stardom, starring in several commercials for Shriners Hospitals for Children. What is the full name of Alec and Kaleb? They were born Alec Cabacungan and Kaleb-Wolf De Melo Torres. How old are Alec and Kaleb in the Shriners commercial? Alec and Kaleb are 22 and 15 years old as of July 2024, and they were born on 8 May 2002 and 28 June 2009, respectively. Who are Alec and Kaleb's parents? Alec's parents are Gill Cabacungan and Alma, while Kaleb was born to Ruben De Melo and Natalie Torres. What happened to Alec from Shriners Hospital? He began his treatment for Osteogenesis Imperfecta at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago over two decades ago. Alec has responded well to treatment and even plays wheelchair sports.

Many people wonder, "Do Alec and Kaleb get paid for commercials?" Based on their impressive net worth, the pair are paid for their roles in the marketing and advertising industry as patient and brand ambassadors. However, there are no records about the specific amount of money they earn from commercials.

