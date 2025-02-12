Global site navigation

Curtiss Cook's life and career highlights from Broadway to Hollywood stardom
Celebrity biographies

by  Ciku Njuguna 5 min read

Curtiss Cook is a famous American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Manifest, Chicago Med, House of Cards, and others. The celebrated black actor's road to fame has been paved with resilience, hard work, and dedication to breaking barriers in the industry. Uncover his inspiring rise to success.

Curtiss Cook poses during the world premiere of Dexter: New Blood (R). The Hollywood actor poses on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards (L).
Cook attends the premiere of Dexter: New Blood (R). The actor poses on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards (L). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Momodu Mansaray/WireImage (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Curtiss Cook, also known as Curtis I. Cook was born on 2 October 1968.
  • He is married to Angelica Edwards with whom he has two children, Harlem and Jade Cook.
  • He has three children from a previous relationship, Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook.
  • Cook attended the UK's leading drama school, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.
  • He has appeared in Broadway productions, Hollywood films and TV dramas such as The Chi, Manifest and West Side Story.

Profile summary

Full nameCurtis I. Cook
NicknameCurtiss Cook
GenderMale
Date of birth2 October 1968
Age56 years as of 2025
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthDayton, Ohio, United States
Current residenceNew York City, New York, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityBlack
SexualityStraight
Height in centimetres180
Height in feet5'10"
Weight in kilograms73
Weight in pounds160
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBlack
Parents Alice Rena and Clifton Cook Sr.
Siblings4
Marital statusMarried
SpouseAngelica Edwards Patterson
Children5
High schoolBelmont High School
EducationDayton Contemporary Dance CompanyMountview Academy of Theatre Arts
ProfessionActor, writer, producer
Net worth$2 million
Social mediaFacebook, Instagram, Threads

Curtiss Cook's biography

The Hollywood actor was born on 2 October 1968 to Alice Rena 'Shang' and Clifton Cook Sr. in Dayton, Ohio, in the United States. The Chi actor is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra.

According to Alice Cook's obituary, Curtiss is the eldest of five siblings; Clifton II, Cameron, Renae, and Chatauqua Curtiss Cook.

Five facts about Curtiss Cook.
Top five facts about Curtiss Cook. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Cook was raised in a working-class family with both parents working as public school teachers. Growing up in Dayton prepared him for his future career and roles in works such as The Chi. Speaking to The Atlanta Voice, he said:

I grew up in the inner city, so certain things become part of everyday life. Unknowingly, I had been prepping for this show from the time I was born in Dayton.

Before his acting career took off, the struggling actor met his first wife and had three children; Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook. Later, Curtiss Cook's family grew larger after meeting his second wife, Angelica Edwards. His two youngest children are Harlem and Jade Cook.

Career

His entry into acting started as early as kindergarten. In the seventh grade, he joined the drama club. In high school, his dedication to the arts was nurtured and supported by his theatre teacher, Patricia Copland. He grew his interests through the Muse Machine, a non-profit organisation that helps students explore the creative world.

His music and dance career also started in high school under the instruction of Ms Corbin, his music teacher. He later trained to dance at the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

After graduating from high school, Cook did not give much thought to his acting career, opting to join the US Navy. However, his fortunes turned when the principal of the Muse Machine put him in contact with Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, a prestigious drama school in London.

After completing his scholarship in London, he moved back to the United States where he began performing on Broadway.

Curtiss Cook performs as a violinist on an episode of the Manifest television series.
Curtiss Cook performs as Radd Campbell in episode 102 of the Manifest television series. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal
Source: Getty Images

Filmography

He played in Broadway roles such as The Lion King and Miss Saigon and in regional and national tours of works such as Five Guys Named Moe. As per his IMDb profile, he is an actor, writer, producer and director who has appeared in 62 films and television series. Here is an overview of some of his productions.

Film/TV seriesCharacterYear
Carry OnLionel Williams2024
The ChiOtis 'Douda' Perry2019-2024
ManifestRadd Campbell2018-2023
Chicago MedLieutenant Reginald Scott2021-2022
The Devil You KnowAnthony Cowans2022
West Side StoryAbe2021
PoseThomas2021
The Bold TypeMarcus Edison2018-2020
TommyDeputy Chief Castro2020
Inside GameUS Attorney2019
Remember AmnesiaMr Marks2019
Mayans M.C.Bowen2018
Luke CagePistol Pete Stokes2016-2018
Madeline's MadelineGeorge2018
NarcosGilbert Mills2017
House of CardsTerry Womack2013-2017
Roxanne RoxanneDave2017
BullDean Poole2017
ElementaryDetective Sybert2016
Blue BloodsDetective Jones2013
All Is BrightKevin2013
Golden BoyLyle Creasmen2013
Person Of InterestTerrence King2012
Law & Order: Criminal IntentRon Robbins2007-2010

Is Curtiss Cook married?

The multitalented actor is married to Angelica Edwards. Like her husband, Edwards is an actor and dancer, best known for her role on The Lion King on Broadway. As of 2024, she had played Nala, Sarabi, Rafiki, and Shenzi as the understudy or replacement.

FAQs

  1. Who is Curtiss Cook? Cook is an American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Carry-On and The Devil You Know.
  2. When was Curtiss Cook born? The black actor was born on 2 October 1968.
  3. What is Curtiss Cook's age? Cook is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra.
  4. How tall is Curtiss Cook? He is approximately 5 feet 10 (178 centimetres) tall.
  5. What is Curtiss Cook's net worth? According to National Birthday, the Hollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $2 million.
  6. Is Curtiss Cook a Sigma? He is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
  7. Who is Curtiss Cook's wife? The theatre and film actor is married to Angelica Edwards, an actor at Walt Disney Theatrical Productions.
  8. Was Curtiss Cook in The Sopranos? He played Credenso Curtis in the television series, The Sopranos.
  9. Why did Curtiss Cook leave The Chi? In the season 6 finale of The Chi, Cook's character, Douda was killed off.

Curtiss Cook is a polished actor, writer, producer and director. His journey to global stardom as an entertainer has grown despite encountering numerous challenges. His most recent appearance as Otis 'Douda' Perry on The Chi has played a vital impact on his actor's profile, showcasing him as a versatile performer.

Legit.ng has published an article about Andrew Schulz's net worth. Schulz is a renowned American actor, comedian and podcast host.

Since his comedy debut in the mid-2000s, the stand-up comedian has gained as much attention for his popularity as for the controversies surrounding him. Read on and discover details of his net worth and if the controversies he has been involved in have affected his success.

Source: Legit.ng

