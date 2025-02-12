Curtiss Cook's life and career highlights from Broadway to Hollywood stardom
Curtiss Cook is a famous American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Manifest, Chicago Med, House of Cards, and others. The celebrated black actor's road to fame has been paved with resilience, hard work, and dedication to breaking barriers in the industry. Uncover his inspiring rise to success.
Key takeaways
- Curtiss Cook, also known as Curtis I. Cook was born on 2 October 1968.
- He is married to Angelica Edwards with whom he has two children, Harlem and Jade Cook.
- He has three children from a previous relationship, Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook.
- Cook attended the UK's leading drama school, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.
- He has appeared in Broadway productions, Hollywood films and TV dramas such as The Chi, Manifest and West Side Story.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Curtis I. Cook
|Nickname
|Curtiss Cook
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 October 1968
|Age
|56 years as of 2025
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Dayton, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Weight in kilograms
|73
|Weight in pounds
|160
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Parents
|Alice Rena and Clifton Cook Sr.
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Angelica Edwards Patterson
|Children
|5
|High school
|Belmont High School
|Education
|Dayton Contemporary Dance CompanyMountview Academy of Theatre Arts
|Profession
|Actor, writer, producer
|Net worth
|$2 million
|Social media
|Facebook, Instagram, Threads
Curtiss Cook's biography
The Hollywood actor was born on 2 October 1968 to Alice Rena 'Shang' and Clifton Cook Sr. in Dayton, Ohio, in the United States. The Chi actor is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra.
According to Alice Cook's obituary, Curtiss is the eldest of five siblings; Clifton II, Cameron, Renae, and Chatauqua Curtiss Cook.
Cook was raised in a working-class family with both parents working as public school teachers. Growing up in Dayton prepared him for his future career and roles in works such as The Chi. Speaking to The Atlanta Voice, he said:
I grew up in the inner city, so certain things become part of everyday life. Unknowingly, I had been prepping for this show from the time I was born in Dayton.
Before his acting career took off, the struggling actor met his first wife and had three children; Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook. Later, Curtiss Cook's family grew larger after meeting his second wife, Angelica Edwards. His two youngest children are Harlem and Jade Cook.
Career
His entry into acting started as early as kindergarten. In the seventh grade, he joined the drama club. In high school, his dedication to the arts was nurtured and supported by his theatre teacher, Patricia Copland. He grew his interests through the Muse Machine, a non-profit organisation that helps students explore the creative world.
His music and dance career also started in high school under the instruction of Ms Corbin, his music teacher. He later trained to dance at the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.
After graduating from high school, Cook did not give much thought to his acting career, opting to join the US Navy. However, his fortunes turned when the principal of the Muse Machine put him in contact with Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, a prestigious drama school in London.
After completing his scholarship in London, he moved back to the United States where he began performing on Broadway.
Filmography
He played in Broadway roles such as The Lion King and Miss Saigon and in regional and national tours of works such as Five Guys Named Moe. As per his IMDb profile, he is an actor, writer, producer and director who has appeared in 62 films and television series. Here is an overview of some of his productions.
|Film/TV series
|Character
|Year
|Carry On
|Lionel Williams
|2024
|The Chi
|Otis 'Douda' Perry
|2019-2024
|Manifest
|Radd Campbell
|2018-2023
|Chicago Med
|Lieutenant Reginald Scott
|2021-2022
|The Devil You Know
|Anthony Cowans
|2022
|West Side Story
|Abe
|2021
|Pose
|Thomas
|2021
|The Bold Type
|Marcus Edison
|2018-2020
|Tommy
|Deputy Chief Castro
|2020
|Inside Game
|US Attorney
|2019
|Remember Amnesia
|Mr Marks
|2019
|Mayans M.C.
|Bowen
|2018
|Luke Cage
|Pistol Pete Stokes
|2016-2018
|Madeline's Madeline
|George
|2018
|Narcos
|Gilbert Mills
|2017
|House of Cards
|Terry Womack
|2013-2017
|Roxanne Roxanne
|Dave
|2017
|Bull
|Dean Poole
|2017
|Elementary
|Detective Sybert
|2016
|Blue Bloods
|Detective Jones
|2013
|All Is Bright
|Kevin
|2013
|Golden Boy
|Lyle Creasmen
|2013
|Person Of Interest
|Terrence King
|2012
|Law & Order: Criminal Intent
|Ron Robbins
|2007-2010
Is Curtiss Cook married?
The multitalented actor is married to Angelica Edwards. Like her husband, Edwards is an actor and dancer, best known for her role on The Lion King on Broadway. As of 2024, she had played Nala, Sarabi, Rafiki, and Shenzi as the understudy or replacement.
FAQs
- Who is Curtiss Cook? Cook is an American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Carry-On and The Devil You Know.
- When was Curtiss Cook born? The black actor was born on 2 October 1968.
- What is Curtiss Cook's age? Cook is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra.
- How tall is Curtiss Cook? He is approximately 5 feet 10 (178 centimetres) tall.
- What is Curtiss Cook's net worth? According to National Birthday, the Hollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $2 million.
- Is Curtiss Cook a Sigma? He is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
- Who is Curtiss Cook's wife? The theatre and film actor is married to Angelica Edwards, an actor at Walt Disney Theatrical Productions.
- Was Curtiss Cook in The Sopranos? He played Credenso Curtis in the television series, The Sopranos.
- Why did Curtiss Cook leave The Chi? In the season 6 finale of The Chi, Cook's character, Douda was killed off.
Curtiss Cook is a polished actor, writer, producer and director. His journey to global stardom as an entertainer has grown despite encountering numerous challenges. His most recent appearance as Otis 'Douda' Perry on The Chi has played a vital impact on his actor's profile, showcasing him as a versatile performer.
