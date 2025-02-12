Curtiss Cook's life and career highlights from Broadway to Hollywood stardom

Curtiss Cook is a famous American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Manifest, Chicago Med, House of Cards, and others. The celebrated black actor's road to fame has been paved with resilience, hard work, and dedication to breaking barriers in the industry. Uncover his inspiring rise to success.

Cook attends the premiere of Dexter: New Blood (R). The actor poses on the red carpet of the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards (L). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Momodu Mansaray/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Curtiss Cook, also known as Curtis I. Cook was born on 2 October 1968.

He is married to Angelica Edwards with whom he has two children , Harlem and Jade Cook.

with whom he has , Harlem and Jade Cook. He has three children from a previous relationship, Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook.

from a previous relationship, Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook. Cook attended the UK's leading drama school, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

He has appeared in Broadway productions, Hollywood films and TV dramas such as The Chi, Manifest and West Side Story.

Profile summary

Full name Curtis I. Cook Nickname Curtiss Cook Gender Male Date of birth 2 October 1968 Age 56 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Dayton, Ohio, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'10" Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in pounds 160 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Parents Alice Rena and Clifton Cook Sr. Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Angelica Edwards Patterson Children 5 High school Belmont High School Education Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts Profession Actor, writer, producer Net worth $2 million Social media Facebook, Instagram, Threads

Curtiss Cook's biography

The Hollywood actor was born on 2 October 1968 to Alice Rena 'Shang' and Clifton Cook Sr. in Dayton, Ohio, in the United States. The Chi actor is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra.

According to Alice Cook's obituary, Curtiss is the eldest of five siblings; Clifton II, Cameron, Renae, and Chatauqua Curtiss Cook.

Top five facts about Curtiss Cook. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cook was raised in a working-class family with both parents working as public school teachers. Growing up in Dayton prepared him for his future career and roles in works such as The Chi. Speaking to The Atlanta Voice, he said:

I grew up in the inner city, so certain things become part of everyday life. Unknowingly, I had been prepping for this show from the time I was born in Dayton.

Before his acting career took off, the struggling actor met his first wife and had three children; Kimani, Curtiss Jr., and Isis Cook. Later, Curtiss Cook's family grew larger after meeting his second wife, Angelica Edwards. His two youngest children are Harlem and Jade Cook.

Career

His entry into acting started as early as kindergarten. In the seventh grade, he joined the drama club. In high school, his dedication to the arts was nurtured and supported by his theatre teacher, Patricia Copland. He grew his interests through the Muse Machine, a non-profit organisation that helps students explore the creative world.

His music and dance career also started in high school under the instruction of Ms Corbin, his music teacher. He later trained to dance at the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

After graduating from high school, Cook did not give much thought to his acting career, opting to join the US Navy. However, his fortunes turned when the principal of the Muse Machine put him in contact with Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, a prestigious drama school in London.

After completing his scholarship in London, he moved back to the United States where he began performing on Broadway.

Curtiss Cook performs as Radd Campbell in episode 102 of the Manifest television series. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Filmography

He played in Broadway roles such as The Lion King and Miss Saigon and in regional and national tours of works such as Five Guys Named Moe. As per his IMDb profile, he is an actor, writer, producer and director who has appeared in 62 films and television series. Here is an overview of some of his productions.

Film/TV series Character Year Carry On Lionel Williams 2024 The Chi Otis 'Douda' Perry 2019-2024 Manifest Radd Campbell 2018-2023 Chicago Med Lieutenant Reginald Scott 2021-2022 The Devil You Know Anthony Cowans 2022 West Side Story Abe 2021 Pose Thomas 2021 The Bold Type Marcus Edison 2018-2020 Tommy Deputy Chief Castro 2020 Inside Game US Attorney 2019 Remember Amnesia Mr Marks 2019 Mayans M.C. Bowen 2018 Luke Cage Pistol Pete Stokes 2016-2018 Madeline's Madeline George 2018 Narcos Gilbert Mills 2017 House of Cards Terry Womack 2013-2017 Roxanne Roxanne Dave 2017 Bull Dean Poole 2017 Elementary Detective Sybert 2016 Blue Bloods Detective Jones 2013 All Is Bright Kevin 2013 Golden Boy Lyle Creasmen 2013 Person Of Interest Terrence King 2012 Law & Order: Criminal Intent Ron Robbins 2007-2010

Is Curtiss Cook married?

The multitalented actor is married to Angelica Edwards. Like her husband, Edwards is an actor and dancer, best known for her role on The Lion King on Broadway. As of 2024, she had played Nala, Sarabi, Rafiki, and Shenzi as the understudy or replacement.

FAQs

Who is Curtiss Cook? Cook is an American actor best known for his roles in The Chi, Carry-On and The Devil You Know. When was Curtiss Cook born? The black actor was born on 2 October 1968. What is Curtiss Cook's age? Cook is 56 years old as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Libra. How tall is Curtiss Cook? He is approximately 5 feet 10 (178 centimetres) tall. What is Curtiss Cook's net worth? According to National Birthday, the Hollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Is Curtiss Cook a Sigma? He is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Who is Curtiss Cook's wife? The theatre and film actor is married to Angelica Edwards, an actor at Walt Disney Theatrical Productions. Was Curtiss Cook in The Sopranos? He played Credenso Curtis in the television series, The Sopranos. Why did Curtiss Cook leave The Chi? In the season 6 finale of The Chi, Cook's character, Douda was killed off.

Curtiss Cook is a polished actor, writer, producer and director. His journey to global stardom as an entertainer has grown despite encountering numerous challenges. His most recent appearance as Otis 'Douda' Perry on The Chi has played a vital impact on his actor's profile, showcasing him as a versatile performer.

