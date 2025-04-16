Who are Emma Navarro's parents? A look at her affluent upbringing
I wanna also thank my dad. I think he saw a vision from the time I was really young. He saw something in me from a young age.
This powerful statement by professional tennis player Emma Navarro points to her family's role in her career growth. Emma Navarro’s parents—Ben and Kelly Navarro—laid the groundwork for her athletic success. Discover details of the 2019 SC tennis family of the year and how they created the foundation for Navarro's achievements.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Emma Navarro’s parents have supported her tennis journey from childhood.
- Ben Navarro is a billionaire businessman and the founder of Sherman Financial Group and Credit One Bank.
- Kelly Navarro works as a talent recruiter at Meeting Street Education Group.
- Emma is of Italian descent through her paternal grandparents.
- Emma has three siblings: two brothers, Earl and Owen, and a sister, Meggie.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Emma Navarro
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 May 2001
|Age
|23 years (as of April 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Charleston, South Carolina, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Italian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Ben Navarro
|Mother
|Kelly Navarro
|Siblings
|3
|High school
|Charleston Day School,Ashley Hall
|College
|University of Virginia
|Profession
|Professional tennis player
|Debut year
|2019
|Net worth
|$1.5 billion
|Social media
|Instagram, Threads
Meet Emma Navarro’s parents
The professional tennis player comes from a wealthy family, as her father, Ben Navarro, is a billionaire businessman. Here is a deeper look into the American professional tennis player’s parents.
Benjamin W. Navarro
Benjamin W. Navarro was born in November 1962 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in the United States of America. His father is Frank Navarro, a former college football player turned coach who led football programmes at Williams College, Columbia University, Wabash College, and Princeton University.
Ben grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, and completed his studies at Princeton High School. Upon graduation, Ben pursued a degree in finance at the University of Rhode Island.
He later worked for Chemical Bank and Citigroup before founding his businesses. Ranked among the richest people in the United States, his wealth comes mainly from Sherman Financial Group and Credit One Bank.
When his daughter, Emma Navarro, debuted at the 2019 Charleston Open, the father and daughter duo shared the experience in an interview with The Tennis Channel. Ben admitted that;
I'd be lying if I didn't say I lost a couple nights sleep going up into the tournament because it's the first time she had a chance to play on a stage like that, and you just don't know. I know if I had to do it I probably wouldn't have been able to swing the racket.
Kelly Navarro
Kelly Navarro keeps a lower public profile but plays a significant role in the family's affairs. She is a talent recruiter for Meeting Street Education Group, a venture tied to her husband's philanthropic efforts. Despite her staying out of the spotlight, Kelly is a staple on the tennis stands, cheering her daughter at each match.
Do Ben and Kelly Navarro have other children?
The couple have four children: Owen, Earl, Emma and Meggie Navarro. Earl and Owen lead private lives. Meggie is a budding tennis player, following in her older sister's footsteps. Here are more details of Emma Navarro's siblings.
1. Owen Navarro
Owen is the eldest child in the Navarro family. Although much is not known about him, he attended New York University and played tennis.
2. Earl Navarro
Earl Navarro is a software engineer who began his education at Academic Magnet High School. After graduation, he pursued higher education at Duke University between 2018 and 2022, an education journey he continued at the University of Virginia until 2023.
3. Meggie Navarro
Meggie is a student-athlete at the University of Virginia. She is enrolled at the school's College of Arts and Sciences. As of April 2025, the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles finalist holds the 13th rank in the ITA Preseason Doubles rankings.
What is Emma Navarro's heritage?
Emma Navarro, through her father, Ben Navarro, is of Italian descent. Her grandparents came to the United States from Italy.
Fast facts about Emma Navarro
- Who is Emma Navarro? She is a professional tennis player from the United States.
- What is Emma Navarro’s ethnicity? The 2021 ITF Circuit titleholder is of Italian descent.
- What does Emma Navarro's father do? American founder and CEO Ben Navarro heads the Sherman Financial Group and Credit One Bank.
- What does Emma Navarro’s mother do? Kelly works as a talent recruiter for Meeting Street Education Group.
- What is Ben Navarro’s net worth? The self-made business mogul has an alleged net worth of $4.8 billion.
- How many brothers and sisters does Emma Navarro have? The 2019 Australian Open junior doubles finalist has two brothers, Earl and Owen, and one sister, Meggie.
Emma Navarro’s parents have played an essential role in shaping both her character and career. From Ben’s business acumen to Kelly’s involvement in education, their influence remains evident in Emma’s achievements.
Legit.ng recently published a post about Anna Kalinskaya’s parents. Her father, Nikolay Kalinskiy, a former pro player, sparked her interest in tennis, while her mother, Elena, provided crucial encouragement.
Anna Kalinskaya is the youngest of Nikolay Kalinskiy and Elena's two children. She was born on 2 December 1998 in Moscow, Russia, where she currently lives. Read on to discover the role her parents and brother have played in her career success.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com