Who are Emma Navarro's parents? A look at her affluent upbringing

I wanna also thank my dad. I think he saw a vision from the time I was really young. He saw something in me from a young age.

This powerful statement by professional tennis player Emma Navarro points to her family's role in her career growth. Emma Navarro’s parents—Ben and Kelly Navarro—laid the groundwork for her athletic success. Discover details of the 2019 SC tennis family of the year and how they created the foundation for Navarro's achievements.

Emma Navarro poses with her mother, Kelly (L), father, Ben (C) and sister Meggie (R) after a tennis match. Photo: @emma_navarro48 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Profile summary

Full name Emma Navarro Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 2001 Age 23 years (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Charleston, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ben Navarro Mother Kelly Navarro Siblings 3 High school Charleston Day School, Ashley Hall College University of Virginia Profession Professional tennis player Debut year 2019 Net worth $1.5 billion Social media Instagram, Threads

Meet Emma Navarro’s parents

The professional tennis player comes from a wealthy family, as her father, Ben Navarro, is a billionaire businessman. Here is a deeper look into the American professional tennis player’s parents.

Ben Navarro cheers his daughter's match against Coco Gauff during their 2024 US Open Women's Singles match at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin W. Navarro

Benjamin W. Navarro was born in November 1962 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, in the United States of America. His father is Frank Navarro, a former college football player turned coach who led football programmes at Williams College, Columbia University, Wabash College, and Princeton University.

Ben grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, and completed his studies at Princeton High School. Upon graduation, Ben pursued a degree in finance at the University of Rhode Island.

He later worked for Chemical Bank and Citigroup before founding his businesses. Ranked among the richest people in the United States, his wealth comes mainly from Sherman Financial Group and Credit One Bank.

When his daughter, Emma Navarro, debuted at the 2019 Charleston Open, the father and daughter duo shared the experience in an interview with The Tennis Channel. Ben admitted that;

I'd be lying if I didn't say I lost a couple nights sleep going up into the tournament because it's the first time she had a chance to play on a stage like that, and you just don't know. I know if I had to do it I probably wouldn't have been able to swing the racket.

Kelly Navarro

Emma Navarro poses with her mother, Kelly, during a holiday. Photo: @emma_navarro48

Source: Instagram

Kelly Navarro keeps a lower public profile but plays a significant role in the family's affairs. She is a talent recruiter for Meeting Street Education Group, a venture tied to her husband's philanthropic efforts. Despite her staying out of the spotlight, Kelly is a staple on the tennis stands, cheering her daughter at each match.

Do Ben and Kelly Navarro have other children?

The couple have four children: Owen, Earl, Emma and Meggie Navarro. Earl and Owen lead private lives. Meggie is a budding tennis player, following in her older sister's footsteps. Here are more details of Emma Navarro's siblings.

1. Owen Navarro

Owen is the eldest child in the Navarro family. Although much is not known about him, he attended New York University and played tennis.

2. Earl Navarro

Earl Navarro is a software engineer who began his education at Academic Magnet High School. After graduation, he pursued higher education at Duke University between 2018 and 2022, an education journey he continued at the University of Virginia until 2023.

3. Meggie Navarro

Meggie is a student-athlete at the University of Virginia. She is enrolled at the school's College of Arts and Sciences. As of April 2025, the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles finalist holds the 13th rank in the ITA Preseason Doubles rankings.

What is Emma Navarro's heritage?

Emma Navarro, through her father, Ben Navarro, is of Italian descent. Her grandparents came to the United States from Italy.

Emma Navarro’s parents have played an essential role in shaping both her character and career. From Ben’s business acumen to Kelly’s involvement in education, their influence remains evident in Emma’s achievements.

