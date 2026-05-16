Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba recently sat for a media interview where he officially confirmed that his late friend Alexx Ekubo was married before his demise

The grieving movie star faced pressure from the TV hosts to share more details about the marriage and potential children, but he firmly stood his ground

Fans praised Williams for protecting his friend's privacy and refusing to disclose sensitive information despite pressure from the interviewer

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has spoken out to clear the air on the growing questions surrounding the marital life of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The film industry has been in shock since Alexx Ekubo passed away on Tuesday at Evercare Hospital after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His death has left colleagues and fans mourning deeply, while speculations about his private life continue to spread on social media.

Williams Uchemba explains why he avoids sharing details about Alexx Ekubo’s marriage after actor’s death. Photo: williamsuchemba/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Williams Uchemba, who was a close friend of Alexx Ekubo, confirmed that the actor had indeed married before his passing.

He explained that while people are curious, it was not his place to go into details, stressing that the deceased's family should be the ones to share more if they choose to.

When asked why he was reluctant to speak further, Williams Uchemba explained that Alexx Ekubo himself had wanted his marital life kept private, and that wish should be respected.

"I don't think it's in my place to say, because Alex didn't want it out there. I think if anything would come out of that, it would come out from his family. I think he wanted it that way.

People have their decisions. They say, "Okay, if I'm ever going to do this, I don't even want it in public. I don't even want it out there," So I think I would respect his will and the fact that he wanted it that way."

The interviewer pressed further about whether Alexx Ekubo had children, but Uchemba maintained that such information should only come from the family.

He repeated that whatever has been shared publicly by them is what people should take as the truth.

"Let us take what came out from the family."

With tributes still pouring in, Williams Uchemba’s words highlight the late actor’s desire for privacy, leaving the responsibility of any further revelations in the hands of his immediate family.

Watch the video below:

Fans praise Williams Uchemba's loyalty

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@carter6f said:

"He kept it private though, the interviewers were trying to get him to talk."

@estherwithlove_ wrote:

"Is it by force? Why are they putting him on the spot with these questions?"

@Jomilojju reacted:

"To the host: then go ask his family. Why ask your guest that question when he is just his friend."

@CFCPapii_ said:

"Sharp guy! Respect for the dead and their will. It's not his place to tell yall, stop forcing it."

@king_Emma_1 commented:

"William you are a good and loyal friend even when he was alive and late, you remained loyal. Kudos Willy."

Williams Uchemba says Alexx Ekubo wanted his marriage kept private as interview sparks online reactions. Photo: williamsuchemba/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Uchemba's

KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo's death

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that singer KCee expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's passing.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats star shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, lamenting how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before showing love.

KCee urged people to express pride, support businesses, and check on mental health while loved ones are still alive, emphasising that true compassion should be shown in the present, not reserved for gravesides.

Source: Legit.ng