Gospel singer Tope Alabi opened up about the painful past experiences that made her stop helping and elevating other upcoming musicians in the entertainment industry

The popular musician recounted how she once relocated a female singer and her family to Lagos to support her career, but later faced serious betrayals from the woman's husband

The veteran artist said another similar experience with a different singer also ended badly, leading her to stop taking responsibility for lifting other artists

Popular gospel singer Tope Alabi has opened up on why she no longer takes it upon herself to raise other artists, saying her past efforts ended in painful betrayal.

She shared the story during a ministration, recalling how she once went out of her way to support a promising female singer by moving her entire family to Lagos.

Tope Alabi shares how helping two female singers turned into painful experiences for her family and ministry. Photo: tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Tope Alabi explained that she wanted them close so they could face challenges together, including spiritual battles, instead of leaving them to face them alone.

“I met a lady that knows how to sing, I wanted to lift her, so I brought her, her kids and husband to Lagos. I don’t want to mention her name so you guys won’t know who she is, I told her we will be staying together, any spiritual problems should come and face us together.”

The veteran gospel singer narrated how she even handled payments to ensure the woman was properly compensated whenever they ministered together.

“Whenever we sing together, I always charge her money together with mine so I will collect it and pay it to her because they don’t want to pay her separately.”

Tope Alabi recounts painful experiences with artistes she supported. Photo: tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

However, trouble later started when the woman’s husband resisted certain roles, claiming his family tradition did not allow him to play instruments for women.

“When they wanted to start their drama, the husband, who knows how to play keyboard and gangan drum, suddenly said they don’t play for women in their family. When I asked them to leave, they went straight to my enemy’s house and started living with my enemy and even told them my prayer point and how I used to pray against my enemies.”

Tope Alabi added that she faced similar betrayal from another lady she tried to help, saying both experiences left her deeply hurt.

The singer said the painful experiences influenced her decision to stop helping such people.

“I helped another lady like that too, she and her husband were against me after helping them. This last set almost killed me, if not for God behind me and my family. Different arrows were shot at me, but I thank God, the Lord rescued me and my family. That’s why I have stopped…”

Watch the video below:

Tope Alabi mourns veteran gospel singer Toun Soetan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi reacted emotionally to the death of veteran gospel minister Toun Soetan, who died at the age of 73.

The family announced the gospel singer’s death on Friday, March 13. Tope Alabi described her as a spiritual mother whose life reflected Christ and impacted many people through gospel music.

Toun Soetan was widely respected for songs like Iye Ree, Gbe Jesus Ga, Darling Jesus and Train Up Your Child, with her ministry spanning several decades across Nigeria and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng