Shine Roseman declared that the widespread belief that all Nollywood actors are wealthy is an overrated misconception

The actress disclosed that the few individuals in the movie circle who possess genuine wealth accumulate their wealth from external business ventures

She noted that beneath the glamour, a vast majority of the industry's practitioners are actively struggling to stay afloat

Nollywood actress Shine Rosman has opened up on the harsh financial realities many actors face behind the glamorous lifestyle often seen on social media.

The actress made the revelation during a recent podcast hosted by fellow actor Baaj Adebule.

She addressed one of the biggest assumptions people have about movie stars in Nigeria.

According to Rosman, many Nigerians wrongly believe that every Nollywood actor is wealthy simply because they appear on television screens and red carpets.

Shine Roseman declares that the widespread belief that Sall Nollywood actors are wealthy is an overrated misconception. Photos: Shine Rosman.

Source: Instagram

However, she explained that the reality behind the scenes is very different.

She stated:

“The most overrated misconception about Nollywood stars is that we have money,” she said during the conversation.

She added:

“I don’t know why people assume we have money. Some of us do have money, but from other ventures. But many of us are struggling financially. Fame Doesn’t Always Mean Money” Rosman’s statement has once again drawn attention to the hidden struggles in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, where actors often maintain glamorous public images despite financial pressure.

For many fans, seeing celebrities travel, wear designer outfits, and attend lavish events creates the impression that they are all financially comfortable.

But according to the actress, acting alone does not always provide the kind of income many people imagine.

She explained that some of the financially stable stars in the industry survive because they run businesses, secure endorsement deals, or invest in other ventures outside acting.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Shine Roseman's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Flowfy02 stated:

"How does any one in their right mind ask a biracial child to bleach into what ? The moon ??"

@ArchegosDan noted:

"The industry self na survival. I don’t know why people thinks fame automatically equals money. That visibility means wealth, may be in some cases, but in many, it doesn’t. Especially in Nollywood."

@RealPeaceOnX shared:

"People see the red carpet and assume everybody is rich. Meanwhile, some actors are one unpaid role away from big and serious struggle. Fame is loud. Financial stability is usually silent."

@Boy_Dc49 wrote:

"Highlights the gap between visibility and actual income in entertainment industries like Nollywood."

Bukky Wright warns fans about fake accounts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bukky Wright warned her fans and the general public to beware of fake social media accounts impersonating her to defraud unsuspecting people.

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to set the record straight after discovering that scammers were using her name to promote a fake job vacancy abroad.

Bukky Wright firmly disowned the fraudulent post, clarifying that she had no connection with it and would never solicit funds or private details from her followers

Source: Legit.ng