Is Holly Rowe married? The story of a trailblazer in sports journalism

Holly Rowe is a well-respected American sports journalist with decades of unmatched experience covering the WNBA, college football and basketball. However, despite her fame and prominence in sports media, one question remains unanswered: Is Holly Rowe married? She has kept her personal life private, with no public records confirming her marital status.

Curt Gowdy Award for Digital Media Winner Holly Rowe attends the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala. Photo: Mike Lawrie (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

ESPN reporter, Holly Rowe, is not married .

. She has one son, McKylin Rowe.

Despite her high-profile status in the American media, she has not revealed details of her current relationship or marital status.

Profile summary

Full name Holly Rowe Nickname Sports Siren Gender Female Date of birth 16 June 1966 Age 58 years (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wood Cross, Utah, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Del Barton Rowe Mother Diane Buck Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 1 High school Woods Cross High School College Brigham Young University University of Utah Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Is Holly Rowe married?

At the time of writing, the ESPN reporter is not married. While facts about her career achievements and personal opinions are frequently shared with the world, details of Holly Rowe's husband or boyfriend remain hidden.

Top five facts about American sports journalist, Holly Rowe. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

During a YouTube interview with her son, McKylin Rowe, the two shared anecdotes about her dating life. She said;

I had a boyfriend once who called me Pint Sized Groover because I'm a short woman and and I loved dancing. So he would call me his Pint Sized Groover he was from London. You remember Jake?

Does Holly Rowe have a family?

Holly was born on 16 June 1966 to Diane Buck and Del Barton Rowe in Wood Cross, Utah, in the United States. She was raised alongside four siblings: Robyn Walton, Kyndel Marcroft, April Felix, and Daniel Rowe.

Rowe is the mother of American actor McKylin Rowe. However, there is little insight into the details of her son's father, and their love life is a tightly kept secret.

McKylin was born on 9 June 1995 in Bountiful, Davis County, Utah, in the United States. He is 29 years old as of March 2025, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Holly Rowe's son is best known for his acting roles in American Underdog, Bishop's Cove, Existential Mashed Potatoes, The Holidays, Final Callback, DTF, The Egos and others. According to IMDb, he has received 7 writing credits and 2 production credits as of March 2025.

Holly Rowe poses with her son, McKylin Rowe. Photo: @sportsiren

Source: Instagram

Career highlights

Holly Rowe is a sports journalist who reports for ESPN and is a commentator for teams such as the Utah Jazz. In 2021, she made history as one of the first female reporters for the team.

Holly first appeared on select ESPN telecasts in 1997 and ABC Sports in 1995-96, before joining ESPN full-time in August 1998. She has also reported and anchored for KSL Radio, Fox 13 TV, KBYU TV, BYU Sports Network, and KFNZ Radio.

The play-by-play commentator covers women’s college basketball, softball, and gymnastics. She has also covered soccer, swimming, track & field, the Little League World Series of baseball and softball for ESPN.

She has since covered important sports events such as ABC Saturday Night Football, NCAA Women’s Final Four, and the NCAA Women’s College World Series. Furthermore, she has also reported for College GameDay, ESPN College basketball and ESPN College Football.

Rowe's reporting prowess has also been witnessed in indoor and beach volleyball national championships. Other major sports events include the 1998 Women’s World Cup and the Running of the Bulls.

Her contribution to sports and sports journalism earned her the 2022 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Reporter and the 2022 Mel Greenberg National Media Award. In 2023, she received the Curt Gowdy Electronic Media Award Winner for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and her first Emmy nomination.

TV personality Holly Rowe interviews a female basketball player during an Iowa Hawkeyes open practice session. Photo: Mike Lawrie

Source: Getty Images

What kind of cancer did Holly Rowe get?

In 2015, Holly noticed a small mole on her chest that she had removed. After an initial biopsy, the mole was found to be benign.

After the mole regrew, a second biopsy found it to be malignant. She was diagnosed with a highly rare form of cancer called desmo-plastic melanoma. The tumour was surgically removed by her doctor, with clear margins.

She later had a recurrence in May 2017 after the cancer metastasized to her lungs. She underwent an invasive surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and a clinical trial of an immunotherapy treatment.

According to ESPN Press Room bio, she is still in treatment for Stage IV Metastatic Melanoma. However, a 2024 report by Women's Health Magazine claims that she is cancer-free. Her experiences as a cancer patient have inspired her to be a tireless advocate for cancer research and prevention.

Holly Rowe is pictured during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Photo: Mike Lawrie

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Holly Rowe? She is an American journalist who has covered the WNBA, college basketball, college football, gymnastics, softball, and volleyball. How old is Holly Rowe? She is 58 years old as of March 2024. How tall is Holly Rowe? The sports journalist stands at 5 feet 5 (165 centimetres). Who is Holly Rowe married to? Rowe is not married at the time of writing. Who is Holly Rowe's son? Her son is American actor, writer and producer, McKylin Rowe. Who is Holly Rowe's father? Her father is Del Barton Rowe. What is Holly Rowe's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be about $3 million as of March 2025, according to College Football Network. Did Holly Rowe play sports? Despite her deep passion for sports, the play-by-play reporter did not play sports in college or professionally. Where does Holly Rowe live? She lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the United States.

The running mystery about Holly Rowe's marital status remains, as she has not revealed any details of her romantic life. As she enters her third decade reporting for ESPN, her influence in the industry can not be understated.

