Shirleen Allicot's biography: age, family, net worth, salary

Shirleen Allicot is a well-known news anchor, reporter, and broadcast journalist in the United States. She has conducted interviews with high-ranking government officials. She is currently working as a co-anchor for Morning and Noon Eyewitness News at WABC-TV.

Shirleen Allicot poses at the David Boreanaz Cover Event for Philadelphia Style Magazine at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Fusco

Source: Getty Images

Shirleen Allicot gained the admiration of hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide while interviewing former First Lady Michelle Obama in the White House Kennedy Garden and presenting live broadcasts from London during the 2018 Royal Wedding.

Profile summary

Full name Shirleen Allicot Gender Female Date of birth 15 August 1974 Age 48 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Guyana Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 6 Marital status Married Spouse Jesse Gilmer Children 3 University Hofstra University Profession Journalist, news anchor Net worth $1 million Twitter @ShirleenAllicot Instagram @shirlabc7 Facebook Shirleen Allicot

Allicot Shirleen's biography

The journalist was born in Guyana. When she was three months old, her parents relocated to Ozone Park, Queens, New York. Shirleen Allicot reportedly has 6 siblings, all of them brothers. One of the brothers is called Freddy.

Shirleen Allicot's father died of a stroke in 2010, prompting her to support the American Heart Association, which deals with heart attacks and strokes. Her parents worked for the New York City Transit Authority (NYCTA).

She attained her Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island.

How old is Shirleen Allicot?

Shirleen Allicot's age is 48 years as of 2022. She was born on 15 August 1974. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Shirleen has worked and appeared in several television shows. She began her career at News 12 Connecticut, News 12 Long Island, and News 12 the Bronx.

She has also worked as a co-anchor on WPVI's Action News at four and WPHL's Action News at 10 in Philadelphia, where she reported on Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the 2015 Amtrak crash.

She moved on to work at WABC Eyewitness News in 2010. She co-hosts Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon with David Novarro.

What is Shirleen Allicot's net worth?

The news anchor's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Additionally, she receives an annual salary of $85,000.

Who is Shirleen Allicot's spouse?

Shirleen is married to Jesse Gilmer. The couple began dating in 2014 and got married on 15 June 2015. Shirleen Allicot's husband is the vice-president of SPORTFIVE.

Shirleen and Jesse Gilmer have two daughters and one son. Shayla Joelle Gilmer, their first child, was born on 15 March 2017, and Georgina Gilmer, their second child, was born on 13 July 2019. Wesley is the couple's youngest child, born on 27 August 2021.

Where is Shirleen Allicot now?

The news anchor currently resides in New York, co-anchoring Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon.

FAQs

Who is Shirleen Allicot? She is a reputable journalist and news anchor from the United States. Where is Shirleen Allicot from? She is originally from Guyana but moved to a place between Brooklyn and Queens when she was very young. She did all her back-to-school shopping on the Brooklyn side while she went to school on the Queen's side. How old is Shirleen Allicot? She is 48 years old as of 2022; she was born on 15 August 1974. What is Shirleen Allicot's salary? She receives an average annual wage of $85,000. Did Shirleen Allicot leave ABC? She relocated from one ABC station to another. She previously worked at 6abc Action News at four but later transferred to WABC when she relocated to New York. Is Shirleen Allicot pregnant? The TV personality is not currently pregnant. She delivered her youngest child on 27 August 2021. How tall is Shirleen Allicot? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Allicot Shirleen has had quite a career in the television industry. She has worked in numerous television networks in what can only be described as a decorated career. She is currently a widely recognised face from WABC.

