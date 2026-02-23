The entertainment industry witnessed a few controversies between January and February 2026 that trended for several days

From Davido's custody battle to the criticism that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana over their support for the City Boy Movement, many dragged them heavily online

In this article, Legit.ng presents some of the controversies that rocked the internet in the months of January and February

Some messy celebrity feuds, crashed marriages and viral meltdowns did not just make headlines between January and February. Some of them shut down the internet and kept fans glued to their screens as they tried to catch up on the latest celebrity drama.

From the dramatic moments that trailed Davido and Sophia Momodu’s lawyer to the reactions and backlash that followed Mirabel’s false alarm about being assaulted at home, social media was kept busy.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of hot celebrity gists and clapbacks that kept fans entertained between January and February.

1. Davido’s custody battle with Sophia Momodu

In 2025, when Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, began his custody battle with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, many did not envisage that it would become messy at some point.

A few posts later surfaced online highlighting how Davido allegedly behaved in court during the custody hearing of his first daughter with Sophia Momodu. A lawyer leaked the singer’s reaction while he was being questioned in court. Davido later went online to rant and express his displeasure over how the custody case turned out.

He called out Ebelechukwu Enedah, the lawyer representing Sophia Momodu. The music star accused the lawyer of mentioning his late son while interrogating him. Following the incident, he decided to drop the custody battle.

However, Enedah did not give the singer breathing space. Her law firm released a statement complaining about how their staff member was dragged online by Davido’s fans. The firm called on the Nigerian Bar Association to look into the matter and ensure the safety of legal practitioners.

A petition was later written to the Inspector General of Police, accusing Davido and his fans of harassment, intimidation and cyberbullying. The Dami Duro crooner was also alleged to have used text messages, phone calls and threats during and after the court proceedings.

Enedah’s alleged sister, who lives abroad, also made a video addressing the case and criticised Davido for allegedly sending fans after her sister. She vowed that the singer would be dealt with abroad.

2. Bambam and Teddy A’s alleged marriage crisis

Reality show stars Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, better known as Bambam, and her husband Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, have been in the news over their marriage.

The couple, who started dating during the Big Brother Naija reality show, unfollowed each other on social media after sharing separate Christmas photos.

Teddy A later granted an interview where he denied rumours of domestic abuse in their marriage. Fans were also surprised when he shared a Valentine’s Day post featuring himself alone with a red rose.

Bambam, on her part, remained silent about the alleged crisis. However, she was recently spotted at a fashion event wearing her wedding band, which further sparked reactions.

3. Mirabel’s false assault claim

Social media was thrown into a frenzy when a lady identified as Mirabel cried online, alleging that she was assaulted in her home. She claimed a man entered her apartment, banged her head against her fridge and left her unconscious.

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, promised to help her get justice while reading the chilling messages allegedly sent by the supposed abuser.

However, the activist later discovered that Mirabel had fabricated the story. Despite this, he stated that she needed help as she was not in her right state of mind. VDM also sent her N100,000 for treatment after she complained that she could not sleep without taking substances or alcohol.

Several celebrities reacted to the incident. Reality star Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, condemned the false accusation, stating that it damages the credibility of genuine victims. She added that Mirabel should face the same punishment as someone who falsely accuses another person.

Saida BOJ, however, had a different opinion. She stated that while Mirabel may have done something wrong, she should not be punished but rather given proper medical attention.

4. Deacon Famous and Ekene Umenwa’s feud

Nollywood actor and skit maker Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, better known as Deacon Famous, began his feud with Ekene Umenwa last year before he married his Ghanaian lover.

The two former friends suddenly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking concerns about their friendship. Deacon Famous later opened up about what allegedly led to their fallout.

He accused Ekene of claiming she paid part of the bills for his wife’s makeup and hair during his wedding. He also alleged that she introduced vendors to him and manipulated them against him. He cited an incident during his wedding when his wife’s gown was not delivered on time.

Deacon Famous further claimed that Ekene invited him and other crew members to Enugu for a movie shoot but failed to show up. He alleged that her husband later informed them she had accepted another job that same day.

During the back and forth, a lady who allegedly sheltered Ekene also made claims against her and shared videos to support her allegations.

5. Backlash against supporters of the City Boy Movement

Businessmen Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, and Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, faced backlash after videos surfaced showing them with Seyi Tinubu in support of the City Boy Movement.

Many critics accused them of betraying the Igbo community. Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, publicly called out Obi Cubana and challenged him to be bold about his decision. He described him as an errand boy and expressed disappointment over his involvement.

VDM also urged Obi Cubana to contest for political office instead of being used for errands.

Businessman Isaac Fayose, younger brother to former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, also criticised Cubana Chiefpriest. He questioned the source of his wealth and his sudden rise to fame, while throwing shade over his political alignment.

Nollywood actress Onyi Alex also reacted, stating that those who betray their people would eventually realise that the same people they align with do not trust them either.

6. Rosy Meurer’s reaction after Tonto and Churchill’s reunion

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer faced criticism after reacting to her husband Olakunle Churchill’s reunion with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Tonto had extended an olive branch to Churchill years after their messy divorce and court battles.

In an interview, Rosy stated that she was aware of the reconciliation before it happened. She explained that she was never friends with Tonto, contrary to public belief.

The mother of two also dismissed speculation about jealousy, stating that her husband was only trying to be present in his son’s life after years of separation.

Rosy further addressed claims that she had unfollowed her husband on social media and showed proof that they still follow each other.

