President Bola Tinubu has announced the nomination of Zainab Marwa and forwarded her name to the Senate for confirmation. She was appointed to be a member of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to represent the North East zone.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president's letter during plenary on Thursday, June 4, adding that Tinubu stated that the nomination complied with the provisions of the NDDC Establishment Act.

President Bola Tinubu makes a new appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that her appointment was to fill the space that became vacant following the resignation of the former board member, Abdulrazak Namdas, who resigned from the position on March 30, 2026, to contest the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

In the letter, the president expressed optimism that the Senate would review and confirm the nomination of Marwa immediately, so that the board can seamlessly continue with its mandate in driving development in the region. Akpabio then referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on NDDC for screening and other legislative action.

Source: Legit.ng