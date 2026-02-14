Teddy A has shared some lovely Valentine’s Day pictures on Instagram amid his marital saga with his wife, Bambam

The reality stars have allegedly been battling tension in their marriage, as they both share posts that appear to pass different messages to their fans

His post further generated hot takes from fans who are convinced that the couple are no longer together

Reality star Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has continued to trend over rumours that his marriage to his wife, Oluwabamike Adenibuyan, also known as Bambam, is facing challenges.

The actress has been in the eye of the storm since she played a romantic role alongside her colleague, Uzor Arukwe, in a movie produced by Omoni Oboli.

The pair were dragged online over their on-screen chemistry, and Arukwe was forced to react to rumours linking him to the alleged crisis in Bambam and Teddy A’s marriage.

While couples shared pictures to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day, Teddy A also posted a lovely collage on his Instagram page.

Teddy A’s pictures generate reactions among fans

In the post, Teddy A appeared alone in all the photos he shared for the Valentine’s Day celebration. He held a red rose and struck different poses in the images.

In the caption, he shared a cryptic message, stating that only the bold will win, as he referred to himself as “Caramel Radiance.”

Here is teddy A's Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Teddy A's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Teddy A to mark Valentines' Day celebration. Here are comment below:

@dinmagoldie_ wrote:

"Better go n get your wife,wetin be this."

@steve_nawfija said:

"Abeg, we want to see a recent picture of you and your lovely family and not with flower."

@mercy_u_jah commented:

"iamteddya It’s selfish if you’re still together and allowing people to assume rubbish about your family.(wife)Whatever the reason, it’s not right. You supposed to be her shield, against the world."

@ favoursteph_social reacted:

"When you were not popular your marriage was working now you achieved what you want it seems as if it's falling apart why do people allow that to happen, knee down and pray for restoration don't allow the devil to steal what belongs to you."

@eazyoutside stated:

"Bro, I think coming out to post only yourself on a day like this may ignite the rumors going round about your home."

@munoedee_ shared:

"They were together yesterday I saw them in the studio, such a sweet couple."

@realuyi wrote:

"They have turned it to content. Nothing is wrong with their marriage abeg. Them de use una catch cruise. Bambam that is so emotional. If something is wrong with their marriage that lady will breakdown completely. She no go see eye to act another movie."

Lady delivers gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

