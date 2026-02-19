Rosy Meurer has opened up about the active role she played in her husband Olakunle Churchill's reconciliation with Tonto Dikeh after ten years

The Gambian actress, during a live session, recalled how she was aware of the whole process before it went public

Rosy disclosed she gave her approval, which was the reason the reconciliation happened

Actress Rosy Meurer has revealed that the reconciliation process between her husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, and Tonto Dikeh passed through her before it happened.

Recall that Tonto and Olakunle made waves in January after they ended their ten years of conflict. The Nollywood star, during a testimony in church, shared how her former husband contacted her, saying he wanted to hand over their son, King Andre's passport, and other documents.

Rosy Meurer speaks on the role she played

In a recent live video with media personality Daddy Freeze, Rosy Meurer boldly stated that she made the reconciliation happen.

She disclosed that her husband informed her of his decision to hand over Andre's passport to his mother. The Gambian actress revealed she was fully in support of the reconciliation and was aware of the process.

Rosy stated that the reunion wouldn't have happened if she didn't allow it, revealing that her husband sends her every photo before posting on social media.

“I was okay with the reconciliation. When the opportunity came and he came to me and he was like babe, you know, I think I wanna give Andre his passport, I wanna drop the court case and everything. I was like, yea that’s nice. At least now, the child can have his passport and he’s of age. He’ll probably see his friends traveling and all of these things. He’ll be able to travel," she said.

“The reconciliation passed through me before it started bearing legs and fruits. I let it happen. Andre is not churchill’s first child, he has another child, a daughter who’s like 14 years old. Who takes care of her? She is with me.

"I can only imagine how you know the fight with Churchill and Andre’s mother would have affected the child then it’s time for reconciliation, wicked me, I’ll now say No. I would have blocked all ways, I would have made problems. He’ll not even be comfortable in that reconciliation.

"Every picture they snap, he sends to me. Even before posting it online. How he aligns them when he is posting, I don’t advise him. He is a man let him do what he feels is best for him. At the end of the day, Shay they said it’s co-parenting? I respect it.I’m 100% in support. I’m the one that told him go just incase y’all were wondering," she said.

Tonto Dikeh breaks silence amid Rosy's outburst

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh broke her silence following Rosy Meurer's social media drama.

The Nollywood star chose to focus on her renewed Christian faith, stirring reactions from many.

This was after Rosy claimed she never knew Tonto, adding that they were never friends.

