Deacon Famous has made a final video about his ex-best friend, Ekene Umenwa, as he shared more things the actress allegedly did to him

In the video, he claimed that the actress threatened him and even called his spiritual mother to make further threats

He also shared some WhatsApp chats to back up his claims, as fans joined him in dragging the actress

Skit maker and actor, Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, better known as Deacon Famous, has continued to drag his former best friend, Ekene Umenwa, over her alleged betrayal.

The actor made a video a year after his relationship with Umenwa went sour, claiming that she had been backbiting his wife and his ex-lover.

He also alleged that he sent the actress a script, but after travelling with his crew, she ghosted him and never showed up.

In a new video, Deacon Famous claimed that Ekene called his spiritual mother and was rude to her over the phone. According to him, she told his spiritual mother to warn him, adding that if he “vanished,” she would be responsible.

He further alleged that Ekene called him a “spoilt, misguided son” and kept calling his spiritual mother despite being told she was holding an online service. He claimed she called more than 40 times.

Deacon Famous shares more about Ekene Umenwa

In the recording, he also alleged that Ekene claimed he married his wife because he was seeking US citizenship. He added that she reportedly said his wife was older than him.

Sharing more, the actor alleged that Ekene body-shamed him in the presence of his wife and that he lost some deals because people stopped reaching out for jobs due to the allegations. He also claimed that Ekene spread several lies about him and his wife.

Fans share their take on Ekene Umenwa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@eshibaks commented:

"I love Ekene, and don't believe the way she's being painted. There are always two sides to a story. Deacon Famous coming to the public to seek pity is childish. Friends do have problems, and do settle it without making an uproar!"

@akinde_ola reacted:

"Ekene is so mean and wicked that she told deacon famous that she will make him disappear. Ekene is a devil incarnate."

@real_iryn shared:

"This guy just used this story to drop his new movie so it will trend, Make him enjoy the traffic."

@realfabbest wrote:

"When everyone is saying almost same thing about you my there check ur self well and readjust sister Jesus."

@blessings6083 said:

"Those supporting her are not telling her the truth.She used and people that was there for her.Let her just ask for forgiveness and make peace."

