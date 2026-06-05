Rapper Illbliss shared his thoughts on the contribution of Igbos to Lagos' booming economy

The music star questioned comments asking non-indigenes to leave the states where they live and work

His remarks on tribalism, ethnicity, and national unity have become a major talking point online

Nigerian rapper Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss, has shared his opinion about the role of Igbos in Lagos State.

The veteran rapper made the remarks during a recent appearance on the Outside The Box podcast.

Illbliss argued that non-indigenes, particularly Igbos, have played a crucial role in the growth and development of Lagos through trade and commerce.

Illbliss questions comments asking non-indigenes to leave the states where they live and work. Photos: Illbliss.

Source: Instagram

The rapper reflected on the economic impact of Igbo traders and entrepreneurs in Nigeria's commercial capital.

According to him, it is difficult to imagine Lagos functioning at the same level without the massive contributions of the Igbo community.

“The Igbos have given a lot to the Lagos economy in terms of trade and commerce,” he said.

He further questioned the recurring sentiments directed at non-indigenes during political and social conversations.

He stated:

“I wonder how this town will be if you told every Igbo man to leave. So, I'm always shocked whenever I hear comments like, ‘If you're not from Lagos State, go back to your state.’”

Illbliss expressed concern about what he described as Nigeria's inability to fully embrace unity despite decades of coexistence among different ethnic groups.

The rapper lamented that tribalism, religious sentiments, and ethnic divisions remain major obstacles to national progress.

According to him, Nigerians should be more accommodating and accepting of one another, regardless of where they come from.

“We have no business not being accommodating of each other. But sadly, we are still plagued by tribalism, ethnic and religious divides,” he stated.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Illbliss' interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@seanelhadji stated:

"If you migrate to a place to live, part of your responsibility is to contribute to the peace, growth and development of that place! A section of Nigerian immigrants abroad make this foolish statements too, if Lagos pushes all Igbos out and open their doors to other nationals, Lagos will be ten times what it is today! Go see what the Chinese have done to Abidjan and Addis Ababa!"

@Seunforjesus noted:

"I don't like doing dis but most time I try not to gbam one foolish Igbo will just show face talk trash to the air... With Ur ben10 wristwatch every ungrateful set of people... Na dis ones dey make Igbo look like bad people"

@lescroe wrote:

"Our discrimination has nothing to do with Igbo vs Yoruba (tribalism). If you were your own country, you would find narrower distinctions to discriminate between. This problem is innate to most of you; this tribal distinction itself is just the most convenient one to latch onto."

Illbliss and wife mark 15th anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rapper celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Munachiso.

The Indigenous star shared a series of images on social media of himself, his wife, and his children.

He stated that his gorgeous wife captured his heart and has protected it for 15 years of marriage and five years of courtship.

Source: Legit.ng