Oyo governor’s aide has denied allegations linking him to violence during the Ibadan protest confrontation.

Tensions had emerged between Take It Back Movement protesters and NANS members during insecurity demonstrations

Conflicting accounts have since surfaced over the roles played by stakeholders at the Ibadan filling station incident

The Senior Special Assistant to the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Students' Affairs, Victor Olojede, has denied and condemned the allegations linking him to the clash that occurred between protesters and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ibadan on Tuesday, May 2.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Olojede described the allegations as fraudulent and misleading.

Makindes aide denies involvement in Ibadan protest clash. Photo: TIB

Source: Twitter

The confrontation reportedly occurred at a Conoil filling station near the University of Ibadan. At the time, NANS leaders led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Student Affairs, Victor Olojede, were on their way to Orire Local Government Area.

The delegation was headed to the area following the abduction of students and teachers, which occurred about three weeks earlier.

Olojede explained that his team had a stopover at Conoil petrol station, a few meters from the University of Ibadan First Gate, to refuel the vehicles they were traveling in.

He said:

“After the Governor met with NUT, NLC and NANS, we departed. NUT and NLC continued with their protest while I led NANS on a visit to Orire Local Government over the recent abduction of students in the state.”

According to Olojede, the NANS leadership had earlier informed the state government of plans to visit Oyo state to advocate for the release of the abducted students and engage security agencies on the matter.

He said the government welcomed the initiative and facilitated engagements with relevant stakeholders, including security agencies and affected communities.

"The leadership wrote to the government that they were coming to Ibadan for advocacy concerning the kidnapped students and to urge the government to do what was necessary to secure their release," he said.

How NANS and protesters ended up clashing

Olojede explained that the state government also approved adjustments to a planned curfew and advised the student leaders on how to conduct their activities peacefully.

He added that there were concerns about a possible confrontation between NANS members and other protesters, particularly those associated with Omoyele Sowore's Take It Back Movement, due to previous disagreements between the groups.

The governor's aide disclosed that after a meeting involving NANS, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigeria Union of Teachers at the Governor's Office, intelligence reports indicated that protesters had gathered at the main gate of the State Government Secretariat.

As a result, he said the groups were directed through an alternative route to avoid confrontation.

Olojede narrated that his NANS-led team, on its way to Orire Local Government, was eventually attacked by some Take It Back Movement protesters who approached NANS members at the filling station and questioned their decision not to participate in the protest.

Ibadan protest clash: Makinde aide breaks silence on allegations. Photo: TIB

Source: Twitter

"While we were at the Conoil station to buy fuel, some protesters came to confront the NANS leadership, asking why they did not join the protest. NANS explained that they had their own agenda and initiative they were pursuing," he said.

According to him, the situation escalated after some of the protesters allegedly mobilised additional supporters to the filling station.

"They went to mobilise more people, and we saw students entering the filling station. That was where the confrontation started," he added.

Olojede denies involvement in Ibadan protest violence

Responding to allegations that he directed attacks on protesters, Olojede denied claims by the Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Oyo State, who said he instructed individuals to assault demonstrators.

"I did not even see him at the venue. Nigerians should ask him if he actually saw me there. I never spoke to him," Olojede declared.

The governor’s aide also denied allegations that he discharged a firearm during the incident.

"I have never held fireams," he stated.

Olojede further said his actions during the incident were aimed at de-escalating tensions and protecting those involved.

He also refuted social media videos suggesting he pointed out individuals for attack and denied ever handling a firearm.

One circulating clip showed him directing a man wearing a cap associated with the protesters to leave the area, which he cited as evidence of his effort to prevent violence rather than instigate it.

He added that he personally intervened to remove some individuals from the scene and facilitated the return of a camera allegedly seized from a female journalist covering the event.

"If I was coordinating an attack, why would I tell them to return her camera?" he queried.

Aide claims Sowore now oppressing others

Olojede maintained that he was committed to ensuring peace and order during the exercise and urged the public to disregard allegations linking him to the violence.

"Everything I am saying is the truth. I am not adding anything, and I am not subtracting anything."

“I have received more than 300 calls addressing this issue. I appeal to members of the public to know that the Take It Back Movement were the ones who attacked us.”

While maintaining that the leader of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, had not been fair in his handling of the issue, Olojede alleged that the Take It Back Movement leader, who has previously claimed to be oppressed, is now oppressing others.

“Omoyele Sowore, who has been shouting he was being oppressed, is now the one oppressing me,” Olojede declared.

Oyo govt denies viral abduction release claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oyo state government dismissed a viral video claiming that abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area had been released.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, who described the footage as false and misleading, warned that it was causing confusion and distress among affected families and residents.

Source: Legit.ng