Bella Chukwu has officially filed a suit against Davido, demanding a staggering N1bn in compensation for alleged defamation and harassment

The legal team claimed the singer used his massive social media influence to target the lawyer following a heated cross-examination session

The law firm has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, citing direct threats to life and a coordinated campaign of intimidation

The legal battle surrounding the custody of Imade has taken another dramatic turn as Bella Chukwu, counsel to Sophia Momodu, has reportedly filed a suit against music star Davido.

According to documents circulating online, the charges were filed on February 24, 2026, citing cyberbullying, defamation, harassment, and an alleged threat to life.

In the charge paper making the rounds, Chukwu is said to be demanding N1bn in compensation from the Afrobeats star.

Beyond financial damages, the suit reportedly seeks a public retraction of alleged defamatory statements made on Davido’s social media platforms.

The lawyer is also requesting a formal apology and an order restraining the singer and his associates from further harassment of her and her family.

The development followed Davido’s recent online criticism of the attorney over her conduct during cross-examination in court as part of the custody proceedings involving his daughter, Imade.

The custody battle between Davido and Sophia Momodu has been under public scrutiny for months.

However, tensions appeared to escalate after the singer reportedly took to social media to express dissatisfaction with how proceedings unfolded in court.

Shortly after, Chukwu and her firm allegedly raised concerns about threats to her safety, linking them to the online commentary.

In addition to filing the suit, the legal team reportedly petitioned the Inspector General of Police, alleging cyberbullying and seeking official intervention.

As of the time of filing this report, Davido has not publicly responded to the latest legal move.

Read the court papers below:

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's lawyer's lawsuit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@d_real_kemzy noted:

"Davido is such a strong man Social media go fight him Baby mama too go fight him omoh"

@officialtedi_wealth shared:

"This is not the right way to go about things. You guys forgot you have your daughter’s m*ntal health to protect for the future"

@bhee_chee wrote:

"But she’s been harassing David everyday with her indirect jabs. Once he did his own, you’re suing 1 billion? Nawa o"

@iam_geeman09 wrote:

"The lawyer made remarks capable of effecting anyone’s mental health. Imagine a woman , whose whole children perished in an inferno sitting in-front of you , then you begin to remind her of how the children passed on one after the other . I think the law is suppose to protect both parties."

