Apostle Johnson Suleman came forward to defend Pastor Enoch Adeboye on social media

This is amid renewed criticism over Adeboye’s stance on recent insecurity in the country

Recall that the senior cleric was accused of staging a political protest during Jonathan’s administration

Apostle Johnson Suleman has defended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, amid ongoing criticism over his past involvement in a nationwide prayer walk.

In a viral video, Suleman dismissed claims that Adeboye staged a political protest during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Apostle Suleman shares little-known details about Daddy Adeboye and Jonathan’s government. Credit: @apostlesuleman, @pastoradeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

He explained that the event was not a protest but a religious assignment mandated by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

“Some people are attacking Daddy Adeboye, saying he protested under Jonathan but is not protesting under Tinubu. He didn’t protest. It was PFN that issued a directive that all pastors should go for a prayer walk.

"He took his placard and went around. That was not a protest,” Suleman said.

Suleman defends Adeboye’s accountability

The preacher emphasised Adeboye’s humility and accountability, noting that even at 84 years old, the RCCG leader remains subject to PFN’s authority.

He criticised those who misinterpreted the prayer walk as political activism, insisting that Nigerians often “blame the wrong people.”

“You see a man of 84 years, and you say he went to protest? Something’s wrong with your head. Papa Adeboye is not talking, but that doesn’t mean he supports what is happening. Nigerians always look for who to blame, and they always blame the wrong people,” Suleman declared.

He added that Adeboye has never instructed him or other ministers to stop speaking out:

“If Papa Adeboye was in support, why has he not called me to stop talking? He has not. My concern is the people, not politics.”

Beyond defending Adeboye, Suleman lamented Nigeria’s current state under Tinubu’s administration, describing it as the “worst government” he has witnessed.

He recalled speaking against previous leaders, including Jonathan, Buhari, and Babangida, but insisted that the present situation has reached unprecedented levels.

“In those days we worried about food. Now we are worried about life itself. It has never been this bad. This government is deaf and dumb. Worst government. If you like, vote for them again,” he said.

Suleman concluded by stressing that if PFN were to issue another directive for a prayer walk today, “all of us will be on the street,” underscoring that Adeboye’s past action was rooted in obedience to spiritual leadership, not political protest.

Watch him speak below:

Nigerians react to Apostle Suleman's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@PAtubobienemi said:

“Funny how some prophets only discover their voices after the government changes.”

@MeetDannix said:

"Omo, the way people suddenly develop selective amnesia when it comes to the history of protests in this country is amazing. Receipts don't lie, and the internet never forgets. Let everyone just bring out their old newspaper archives into the replies make we settle this matter once and for all!"

@web3bullion said:

"Imagine the audacity? anyone listening to these thieves in 2026 is a sheep and you will be dealt with inside the same church evil occultic house you guys go to every Sunday, to practice Christianity with zero productivity.... Waste of time."

@missy_ada2 said:

"Even if it was a "prayer walk" under Jonathan, why not the same energy now with fuel at ₦1k+, insecurity everywhere and economy on fire? 84-year-old or not, the flock is hungry and scared. Pastors should lead prayers + speak truth to power consistently, not selectively."

Apostle Suleman opens up on Adeboye vs Jonathan saga. Credit: @apostlesuleman, @asiwajubat

Source: Twitter

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Pere shared his personal experience, saying Pastor Chris once healed his left hand, which is why he believes the miracle being debated online is real.

Source: Legit.ng