Tension as Local Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in Top State
- A 24-hour curfew is imposed in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State due to escalating violence
- Militia attacks have led to multiple deaths and extensive property destruction, forcing residents to flee
- LG chairperson promises investigation and urges residents to remain calm amid ongoing tensions and communal clashes
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.
The council leadership gave the order after suspected armed militia groups killed many people and destroyed properties.
It was gathered that the suspected militia have killed several people and forced many residents to flee after several attacks on Wurkum communities around Didango, Mutum Daya Kodai, Gurum, and other neighbouring settlements.
As reported by Daily Trust, the security situation in the area got worse following fresh attacks on Thursday and Friday,
The LG chairperson, Mrs Virginia Baba Bambur, was forced to declare the curfew in the affected communities within the local government area.
Bambur ordered the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enforce strict compliance with the curfew.
The council boss said the curfew became necessary due to the worsening violence, continued attacks, and loss of lives and property.
She disclosed that the government would carry out a thorough investigation into the root cause of the crisis.
She assured residents that those responsible will be brought to justice, adding that efforts were ongoing to restore peace and stability in the affected communities.
Mrs Bambur urged residents to remain calm amid recurring communal clashes, bandit attacks, and ethnic tensions.
LG chairman imposes curfew over bandit attacks
Recall that a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed across the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The Chairman of the council, Hon. Tosin Olokun, made the declaration on Sunday, November 16, 2025.
Olokun's Chief Press Secretary, Adeyemi Babarinde Sunday, shared more details about the dusk-to-dawn curfew.
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- Army Crushes Bandits’ Camps in Taraba, Arrests Key Suspect After Fierce Operations
- Bandits Abduct 6, Kill Top Farmer in Taraba State
- 20 Feared Killed As Bandits Invade Taraba Community, Attack Locals
Makinde imposes curfew on commercial motorcycle operations
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State imposed a statewide nighttime ban on commercial motorcycle operations in the state.
Makinde barred okada riders from operating between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as part of a broader security crackdown aimed at curbing criminal activities and enhancing public safety.
The move came amid growing security concerns, particularly the continued captivity of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire local government area (LGA) on May 15, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.