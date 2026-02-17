Deacon Famous has made another video claiming that his former best friend, Ekene Umenwa, lied about his marriage

He shared receipts to counter her alleged lies as he made a vow about what would happen to her marriage

His utterance did not go down well with many, who cautioned him and asked him to stop dragging the actress

Actor and skit maker Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, better known as Deacon Famous, has continued to drag his former best friend, Ekene Umenwa, over their failed friendship.

The two movie stars have been at each other’s necks after they unfollowed each other on social media, as they continue to open cans of worms.

Fans react to Deacon Famous' video about Ekene Umenwa. Photo credit@deaconfamous/@ekenumenwa

Source: Instagram

In his latest video, he claimed that the actress said she paid for his wife’s hair and makeup during his wedding.

Deacon Famous vowed that he would push Ekene out of her marriage if she continued speaking about his wife.

According to him, Umenwa wanted him to use her vendors and even influenced them against him, but he still went ahead with the wedding. He added that Umenwa was the one who collected money for the vendors, mentioning that he paid them twice.

Deacon Famous shares receipts to back claims

In the video, Deacon Famous also shared screenshots of transactions he made to Ekene, stating what the payments were for. In one of the screenshots, he paid N700,000 and another N185,000 for hair and makeup during his wedding.

Deacon Famous continues calling out Ekene Umenwa. Photo credit@deaconfamous

Source: Instagram

Deacon Famous said he had promised not to speak about Ekene Umenwa again, but her recent propaganda about his wife made him react. He warned her to desist from speaking about his wife, adding that he could take anything but not attacks against his wife.

Fans react to Deacon Famous’ video

Fans were divided after hearing what the actor said about his former friend. Some cautioned him not to say anything further, noting that he was not a woman.

According to them, they trust Ekene and would not believe anything said about her. A few others noted that the actress was indeed what many people had painted her to be and warned her not to use religion to cover up bad character.

Here is Deacon Famous' Instagram video below:

Fans divided over Deacon Famous' video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@declutter_relocate.ng reacted:

"A man shouldn't be coming to say all this... you want to push her out and be happy... Are you God?? My wife, my wife.. Guy go sit down. Who God has blessed no man can course."

@silky_martinz said:

"Deacon we love you all,it's ok now,let peace reign."

@wendy_usang wrote:

"If you're no longer friends with people, respect the little secrets you guys once shared."

@ayassevirginie shared:

"Abeg rest, true man don't talked too much you can push from her husband house and she send you to spend money on her wedding did it without expecting enythin in return."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Deacon Famous had explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after the actress knelt for Moses Bliss.

He said that Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

Famous stated that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

