Seyi Tinubu has presented Obi Cubana with his letter of appointment on his new role ahead of the 2027 elections

A clip also showed the moment the president's son, the businessman, and others sang Tinubu's mandate anthem

Obi Cubana's reaction in the video, as they sang the popular anthem, has also left many Nigerians talking

President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, has formally appointed Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana as the Southeast Regional Director for the City Boy Movement, a youth-led pro-Tinubu group launched in January 2026 to bolster support ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a video that surfaced on social media in the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, Seyi presented Cubana with a letter of appointment and recommendation on his new role.

They also had a ceremonial handshake before showing off the letter as they posed for the camera.

The highlight was, however, the moment Seyi, Cubana, and other members of the group rendered Tinubu's campaign anthem, "On Your Mandate We Shall Stand."

The video showing the moment Seyi Tinubu presented Obi Cubana with his appointment letter ahead of 2027 is below:

Comments as Seyi Tinubu meets Obi Cubana

Amid the reactions, some netizens pointed out the awkwardness in Obi Cubana's participation while singing Tinubu's mandate anthem.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Tinaabold commented:

"He will be cursing them in his mind. Show of shame just to protect his empire."

engr2468 said:

"But why did he look so uncomfortable singing “Bola, on your mandate we shall stand”? In life, we all know what we’re doing. We know when we’re acting right and when we’re not. At the end of the day, it’s democracy at work, people are free to associate with any political group."

Ahindehezekiah commented:

"He is not singing the anthem comfortably self."

delish_farms said:

"lol… Bianca moved on now Obi cubana… and someone is telling Onitsha not to open?"

SOAMQUAY commented:

"Obi Cubana cannot even influence Councillorship in his Idemili local government . Social media /social clout is NOT political capital, especially in the SE."

ayampeky said:

"Obi Cubana will not sing keh …cowards in high places!"

Obi Cubana bags chieftaincy title

Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana received the chieftaincy title of Okpataozueora I of Oba from the Igwe of Oba, Anambra state.

The traditional ruler praised the businessman as an illustrious son whose hard work brought pride to the Oba kingdom.

Obi Cubana also expressed deep humility, viewing the honour as a call to greater service and recommitting to attracting investments and development to Oba and Anambra.

