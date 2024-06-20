Nigerian singer Davido has now taken legal action against his baby mama and mother of his first child, Sophia Momodu

It was gathered that the DMW boss dragged Sophia to court over the custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke

In a motion filed by the singer’s lawyers, Davido requested for joint custody or unrestricted access to Imade

Nigerian musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, are now entangled in a legal battle for the custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

According to reports from Punch NG, Davido’s lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arijeh, Okey Barrah, and others, filed a motion in the Lagos High Court on April 17, 2024, to grant the singer access to Imade.

Details emerge as Davido takes Sophia Momodu to court. Photos: @realimadeadeleke, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The music star was seeking joint custody for Imade or unrestricted access to the nine-year-old child.

The lawsuit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, had Davido as the applicant and Sophia as the respondent. In the affidavit attached to the motion, the DMW boss explained how his relationship with his baby mama led to Imade’s birth on May 14, 2015, and how they had resolved to both take care of her.

The singer also claimed that he had been taking responsibility for Imade’s school fees and paying the rent for the apartment where they lived. Davido also noted that because of his love for his daughter, he bought a N200 million apartment in a condominium gated community with impressive facilities including a swimming pool, 24 hours power and water supply in Victoria Island, but Sophia turned it down and asked him to be paying N5 million yearly as his contribution to Imade’s accommodation.

He said, “The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented facility as my own contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation.”

In the affidavit, Davido also noted that he bought a Range Rover for Imade and her mother to meet their transportation needs including taking their daughter to and from school. However, he once received a call from his child’s school that she had been absent for two weeks and he asked Sophia about it.

“She began to make excuses and complained that the Range Rover SUV was not in a good condition, however, she refused to inform me about that.

“Sequel to the information about the said condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter.”

According to Davido, Sophia had continued to make requests to frustrate him despite his efforts for his daughter. The singer claimed his baby mama requested he pay $800 per month for Imade’s nanny and that he was to pay it as a lump sum of $19,600 per year. OBO noted that despite everything he had done to care for his daughter, Sophia continued to be cruel to him.

Netizens react as Davido takes legal action against Sophia

The news of Davido seeking joint custody for Imade in court drew the attention of Nigerians, who shared their thoughts on social media. Read some of their comments below:

sharonome_jess:

“Having joint custody is the right thing to do.”

Officialogvictor:

“He did the right thing.”

Dishes_tz:

“Only a responsible man fight to be in his child’s life. Asking for a joint custody is not a bad thing .”

Veevogee:

“He’s only asking for j0int custody. He also wants to be in his daughter’s l!fe which is OK.”

snowflakeswb:

“He is requesting joint custody. If you don't know the meaning Google is your friend. How can a man be paying his bills and taking care of his child but you deny him right to his child. Na Sophia give herself belle?”

at_amaka:

“Let him see his child, you can’t take that away from him.”

Vickyluxurybeddingstore:

“David is not my Fav but he deserves to be in Imade’s life.”

officialsarahmartins:

“There’s a difference between joint custody and full custody…. Nigerian read to comprehend! He’s not even asking for too much… his demands re justified!”

hera_pereira:

“Nothing wrong with joint custody. Don't know why he waited so long to make it legal.”

Davido and Chioma’s wedding invitation leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian social media space has been heated up over the last few hours as the first glimpse of David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma’s wedding invitation emerged online.

These invitation cards leaked on social media weeks after Davido revealed that he would throw the mother of all parties ever witnessed in Nigeria.

The music star noted that he was finally set to make his marriage to Chioma official.

Source: Legit.ng