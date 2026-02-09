Teddy A spoke out for the first time about domestic violence allegations that once caused public controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

He addressed th claims, saying they spread rapidly on social media and affected public perception of him.

His comments have reignited discussions about the lasting impact of unverified allegations and online narratives

Reality television personality Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has finally spoken publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once stirred controversy around his marriage to actress Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

Teddy A speaks out for the first time about allegations that shook his marriage. Credit: @iamteddya

Source: Instagram

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy. He said the accusations were completely untrue and came as a surprise to both him and Bambam.

Recalling the day the story broke, Teddy A said there was no conflict in his home.

“I woke up, went downstairs, and my wife was there watching a movie. She was pregnant and laughing,” he said.

He explained that he only realised something was wrong when his phone began receiving an unusual number of notifications.

“I hadn’t posted anything. I was wondering what was trending and why my phone was beeping contstantly,” he said.

As he read through the comments online, Teddy A said his wife became visibly emotional and confused by the accusations.

“She kept asking who could do this to us. Honestly, I didn’t know where it came from,” he added.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate noted that the allegations quickly gained traction online, leading to intense discussions and speculation.

He said he contacted his manager at the time and was advised to remain silent and allow the issue to die down.

However, Teddy A admitted that the decision to stay silent later had lasting consequences.

“At the time, I didn’t understand the damage staying silent would do. Even now, when my wife and I post photos or videos, people still comment and ask if I beat her,” he said.

He described the experience as deeply painful, noting that it changed how some members of the public perceived him.

“It affected me because people began to see me in a way that wasn’t true,” he added.

Neither Teddy A nor Bambam has ever confirmed any incident of domestic abuse, and the couple has continued to present a united front publicly over the years.

watch him speak below:

Teddy A's clerifications trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

esbeautyskincare said:

"Hmmm not one person but multiple people said this. Anyways I hope they settle their differences so they can raise their beautiful family and be present in their kids lives!"

being_mrs_babs

"Every marriage has their own challenges, you people should learn to mind your business."

bellokefa said:

"Bambam and TeddyA keep soaring!!keep winning! May God continue to bless your union and family."

mimisugar__126 said:

"This the first time seeing this, but whoever that said is must be crazy!"

cellarrouge said:

"We heard many deny this truth till later when the beating got to much. Lets ask Mercy Aigbe."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"Bloggers don see balanced diet for the week 🤷🙆‍♀️😅."

sweet_juliet_10

"Wait they are separated?."

flyblackgirll said:

"Bammy doesn’t even look like someone that one man will turn into a punching bag and she will stay."

Teddy A confronts domestic violence claims in emotional interview. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Lady delivers gift box to Bambam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had remained on the lips of many Nigerians following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

Source: Legit.ng