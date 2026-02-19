Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has declared that she can take a bullet for her husband, Olakunle Churchill, explaining that he has proven his loyalty to her

During a livestream with Daddy Freeze, Rosy addressed claims that she worships Churchill, explaining why she loves him deeply

Her confession came hours after she publicly dismissed long-running claims that she snatched Churchill from his former wife, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has revealed why she is willing to go to extreme lengths for her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Legit.ng had reported just a day earlier that Meurer addressed long-standing claims suggesting she snatched Churchill from his former wife, Tonto Dikeh.

Rosy addressed claims that she worships Churchill, clarifying that she simply loves him deeply because he treats her well and doesn't demand much from relationships.

The actress clarified that she was never friends with Tonto Dikeh, denied ever visiting her home, and dismissed the narrative that she betrayed a close friend.

She also refuted circulating rumours that she married her own brother, insisting such stories were false.

During a livestream with Daddy Freeze, Rosy Meurer explained that her love and trust for Churchill run so deep that she could take a bullet for him.

Speaking further, Meurer explained that her devotion to Churchill comes from the way he has consistently stood by her.

She said he has never abandoned her, always supported her, and remained faithful throughout their marriage.

According to her, he has not betrayed or offended her, and they have never had fights that escalated beyond normal disagreements.

She emphasised that Churchill is the father of her children and has proven himself to be dependable, which is why she feels strongly about protecting him.

"We love each other. Yes, I love Churchill. I can take a bullet for him. At least he has proven to me, he’s been by my side all this while. He has never abandoned me in any way. He has always come through for me. He’s the father of my children. He has not betrayed me. He has not offended me. We haven’t fought to an extent where we’re throwing blows or anything. So why won’t I take a bullet for the father of my children?"

Rosy Meurer explains how her love with Olakunle Churchill began.

Rosy Meurer explains how her love with Olakunle Churchill started

Rosy Meurer described how her love for Churchill began even before they had children together, saying she was deeply in love with him from the start.

She explained that in their home, his word carries weight because of the respect she has for him. She said that while people often say she worships him, it is simply love.

She added that Churchill treats her well, and for her, affection does not depend on money or gifts. She said that small gestures, kind words, and attention are enough to win her heart, while gifts are only a bonus.

"Before I even started having children with him, I was very in love with him. Madly in love. It got to a degree that you can’t even tell me at home what to do. Once Churchill comes, when Churchill says something, it’s final. I don’t care what anyone says. They will still tell me, ‘When it is Churchill, you worship him.’ I don’t worship him, I just love him. He treats me well. Me, I don’t demand much. If you just show me small love like this, that’s it. It doesn’t even have to do with money. You don’t even have to buy me gifts. Just twist me small, tell me sweet things, you have got me, and that’s just it. If you add gifts, it’s bonus."

Watch Rosy Meurer speak on Daddy Freeze's livestream:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer's declaration of love

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GOZIEVIBE said:

"When you love someone deeply, you speak with your whole chest. That's some serious loyalty right there. Love can make people say powerful things."

@Ifybekee_wears commented:

"You go explain tire. The fact is that, you are his second wife. Just do well to accommodate the first wife. That's all... Gaskia!"

@Awele60930222 wrote:

"Is Churchill interested in Rosy taking a bullet for him? The simple answer is no. Churchill wants to be in the limelight and Tonto is it, she's miles ahead of Rosy whose budding acting career has fizzled out."

@Mrtimsbbtorso reacted:

"Tonto Dikeh go take a bomb blast for him, we all remember those days she use to come to Accra to visit him."

@MeduFavour commented:

"All this shalaye isn't necessary at all mehn, it's giving pepper body."

Churchill celebrates Rosy amid marital rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill shut down rumours about marital issues with Rosy Meurer as he celebrated her on both Valentine's Day and her birthday.

Following Olakunle's reconciliation with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, after 10 years of conflict, rumours surfaced that he and Rosy were no longer on good terms.

Sharing photos of his wife on Instagram on February 14 and 15, the businessman described her as his biggest supporter, best friend and the most amazing woman he knows, confessing his love and recalling how she stood by him in moments of triumph and uncertainty.

