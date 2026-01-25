VeryDarkMan has reacted to businessman Obi Cubana's appointment ahead of the 2027 general elections

The online critic argued that the businessman would better serve in a direct electoral roles like governor or lawmaker

His opinion about Obi Cubana's new appointment has stirred up new conversation about the businessman after the criticism he faced online

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has expressed shock at businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana's appointment as South East Zonal Coordinator for the APC-aligned City Boy Movement as Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections.

Recall that the City Boy Movement appointed Obi Cubana as its Southeast coordinator in a congratulatory flyer shared via the campaign group's official Instagram page. The appointment of the businessman is expected to add more bite to the 2027 campaign for re-election by Tinubu in the Southeast.

VeryDarkMan speaks about Obi Cubana's influence and why he should consider a political role. Credit: obicubana/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the development, VeryDarkMan said it was a surprising pivot for the influential businessman. He argued that Obi Cubana’s popularity and resources would be more impactful in a direct political role, such as a governorship or senatorial position.

“Obi Cubana flagging up for APC came as a shock to me. I feel Obi Cubana should have gone for governorship or senator because I feel he has more influence. Politicians are gatekeeping politics within themselves. Tinubu and Wike are doing it for their sons," VeryDarkMan said in part.

He criticised the trend of political elites reserving roles for their inner circles and family members, citing President Tinubu and Nyesom Wike as examples.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana broke his silence following the announcement. He shared a video in which he appeared on a phone call, noting that his phone had been buzzing non-stop throughout the week.

VeryDarkMan sends message to businessman Obi Cubana on political ambition. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The video of VeryDarkMan speaking about Obi Cubana's appointment is below:

Reactions to VeryDarkMan’s comments about Obi Cubana

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens sharing why the businessman might not consider a direct political role.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

zoeymetax commented:

"Strong take! The reaction points to a common concern, political influence being concentrated among elites, with powerful figures promoting family or personal interests."

seanelhadji said:

"Now the tone has changed, they have reconciled and become friends. Remember how he bashed Obi Cubana last year? Thats the game!!"

its_MDee commented:

"That's the beginning of his end or reign, he should think well before joining politics. Political popularity is not the same billionaire own o."

SweetAvril2 said:

"Anambra politics is not based on influence, Let him learn from the grassroots."

topedaviid commented:

"VDM failed to realize that his position right now is more powerful and dynamic than just one state governor. The whole region???"

kristspunk said:

"You don move from wizz to obi ahahah,"

Obi Cubana opens up on retirement plan

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Obi Cubana revealed his plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The businessman said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

Source: Legit.ng