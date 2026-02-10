The marriage of BBNaija reality stars Teddy A and Bambam came under scrutiny on social media

This was after an action they took against each other on Instagram recently became public knowledge

Amid the rumours about their marriage, Teddy A further left many of his fans and followers talking with a cryptic post about silence

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) power couple, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, known as Bambam, have left many of their fans worried and concerned about their marriage after social media users found out they were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Rumours about a crisis in their marriage first hit social media in December after Teddy A and Bambam did solo shoots for Christmas.

Teddy A and Bambam's marriage of over five years come under public scrutiny as they unfollow each other on Instagram.

The latest update that they have unfollowed each other has added fuel to the rumours about their marriage.

Teddy A also shared a cryptic Instagram comment about silence , writing: "Wisdom is knowing when silence protects the mission."

Teddy A and Bambam held their traditional wedding on September 7, 2019, in Ogun state, followed by a white wedding in Dubai on November 16, 2019. The couple, who met during the 2018 BBNaija show, have been married since 2019 and have two children.

In related news, Teddy A spoke about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to actress Bambam.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the abuse occurred during her pregnancy. He said the accusations were completely untrue and came as a surprise to both him and Bambam.

A screenshot showing that Teddy A and Bambam are no longer following each other on Instagram is below:

Fans express concern as Teddy A and Bambam unfollow each other on Instagram.

Reactions as Teddy A, Bambam unfollow each other

The news has divided fans, as some blamed Bambam's appearance in Omoni Oboli’s hit movie, Love in Every World, for straining their marriage.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens shared diverse opinions about the couple. Read them below:

Dear_OMo commented:

"One successful movie and she done go follow another man... LoL."

UniqueEunice6 said:

"Why are people so invested and interested in this union failing because of a movie she did with another married man? Why are they trying so hard to ship two married people together?"

JORNXN said:

"Don’t tell me it’s cause of Odogwu Pararan."

ay_mister said:

"If you are considering marriage as a young man, for your sanity, never choose an actress as a life partner either an upcoming or an established one. A word is enough for the…."

Boy994Boy commented:

"Achalugo now believes she deserves the real Odogwu Teddy A ur time is up. Now u understand that you are truly married to a Nigerian woman Now you’ll understand why men no Dey marry actress."

i_am_olamide1 said:

"I knew that “Achalugo” movie was a curse in disguise of blessing…Infidelity is probably the cause of this."

Lady delivers gift box to Bambam

Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman treated Bambam to a pleasant surprise by giving her a gift box.

The actress had made waves following her role in the trending movie Love in Every Word.

The lady captured Bambam's heartwarming reaction when she was handed the gift box, and it melted hearts.

