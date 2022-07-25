Brecken Merrill’s biography: age, parents, salary, career

Brecken Merrill is a young up-and-coming American actor best known for his role as Tate Dutton in the television series Yellowstone. He has also appeared in other television shows, such as This Is Us (2022).

The actor attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Brecken Merrill started his acting career in 2018 when he appeared in the famous television series Yellowstone alongside other cast members, including Kevin Costner, Josh Holloway and Neal McDonough. Since then, he has been cast in a few other television shows.

Profile summary

Full name Brecken Merrill Gender Male Date of birth 20 June 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth United States of America Current residence Newport Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4’8” Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 39 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel-green Father Jesse Mother Kristy Phillips Siblings 2 Instagram @breckenmerrill Profession Actor, model Net worth $200,000

Brecken Merrill’s biography

The famous actor was born in the United States of America. Brecken Merrill’s parents are Jesse and Kristy Phillips. His father, Jesse, is an actor, entrepreneur, and CEO of the food and beverage company Good Culture. His mother, on the other hand, is an author of new adult contemporary romance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tate from Yellowstone was raised alongside his older sister Karis and his younger sister Seren. He recently enrolled in a performing arts school in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Is Brecken Merrill Kevin Costner's grandson?

Is Brecken Merrill related to Kevin Costner? Many people believe Brecken is related to Kevin Costner. Nonetheless, there is no proof that their relationship extends beyond Yellowstone. Brecken portrays Tate Dutton, grandson of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, on the show.

How old is Brecken Merrill?

Brecken attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Brecken Merrill’s age is 14 years old as of 2022. The young actor was born on 20 June 2008. His Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Brecken is a well-known American actor. He made his acting debut in 2018 as Tate Dutton in the TV series Yellowstone alongside Josh Holloway, Neal McDonough, and Kevin Costner.

He is also set to appear as Emmett LeClair, the main character, in the comedy-drama movie, We All Got Up to Dance, with co-leads Dalton Baker and Tony Doupe. In addition to his acting career, the young celebrity is also a model, represented by Paloma Model & Talent.

What has Brecken Merrill played in?

According to his IMDb profile, actor Tate Dutton has starred in the following television shows:

We All Got Up to Dance (pre-production),

(pre-production), Yellowstone (2018-2022)

(2018-2022) This Is Us (2022)

What is Brecken Merrill's net worth?

According to Featured Biography, his net worth is estimated to be $200,000. However, this information is not verified. He primarily earns his income from his acting and modelling career.

What is Brecken Merrill's salary?

The young celebrity attends the OSCARS Gifting Event Supporting St. Jude held at The Industry Loft 755 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. OrtegaPR

Source: Getty Images

The Yellowstone TV series is undeniably popular. He allegedly earns around $500,000 per episode. The child actor reportedly makes around $17.49 per hour, but this information is not official and hence not reliable.

How tall is Brecken Merril?

Brecken Merrill’s height is 4 feet 8 inches or 142 centimetres, and he weighs about 88 pounds or 40 kilograms. He has brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

Who is Brecken Merrill? He is a young up-and-coming actor from the United States of America. He shot into stardom after he appeared in the television series Yellowstone. How old is the boy who plays Tate on Yellowstone? He is 14 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20 June 2008. Where does Brecken Merrill live now? The popular actor currently resides in Newport Beach, California, United States. Who are Brecken Merrill’s family members? His mother is called Kristy Phillips, while his father is Jesse. He has two sisters named Karis and Seren. What has Brecken Merrill played in? He has so far featured in three projects, Yellowstone, This Is Us, and We All Got Up to Dance. What is Brecken Merrill's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of about $200 thousand. How tall is Brecken Merrill? His height is 4 feet 8 inches or 142 centimetres, and he weighs about 88 pounds or 39 kilograms.

Brecken Merrill is a young rising actor from the United States. His fame skyrocketed when he appeared in the TV series Yellowstone as Tate Dutton. Aside from acting, he is a model.

READ ALSO: Henry Lawfull’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Henry Lawfull’s biography. He is a young British actor and television personality who rose to prominence in 2021 following his appearance as Nikolas in the popular film A Boy Called Christmas.

He made his acting debut in 2018 as Petit-Gervais in the TV mini-series Les Misérables. Henry Lawful appeared in the series alongside other famous actors like Samantha Barks, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Source: Legit.ng