Davido has taken a decision regarding his custody battle with one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, after a court hearing

The singer and his baby mama have been at loggerheads over the joint custody of Imade, his first daughter

His decision made many of his fans proud, as they showed support for the singer and praised him for his efforts

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken a bold step regarding the custody battle involving one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu.

The music star had been in court with Momodu over the joint custody of his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Following a recent hearing, where he became emotional after the mention of his late son, Ifeanyi, Davido decided to withdraw from the case.

Sharing the step he had taken in an emotional tweet on X, Davido explained the reason for his action.

According to him, no one truly won in the case, and his daughter, Imade, was the one who stood to lose the most. He clarified that he never sought full custody but only asked for joint custody.

Reacting to people celebrating developments in the court case, Davido stated that there was nothing to rejoice about. He announced that he had dropped the case against his baby mama.

Davido shares reason for dropping custody case

In his post, Davido said that while the case was ongoing, he believed he was making progress until his late son was brought into the matter, which he described as a painful and unacceptable move.

The music star noted that it was the lowest blow for him, and that was why he chose to step away from the case.

He added that his daughter would grow up knowing that he fought for her. Davido concluded by urging people to move on from the situation.

It would be recalled that Davido recently visited his daughter, Imade, and they spent time together.

Here is Davido's X post below:

Fans comfort Davido over court case

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer about the custody battle with his baby mama. Here are comments below:

@silverpenydr wrote:

"The day you brought your son to my hospital and I saw you , that was one of my horrible moment after the deceased of my mom. No lawyer in her right senses should ever bring that up in a court proceedings , it was highly insensitive. You have absolutely done your part."

@bananamolen shared:

"No parent should have to go through what you've been through. Choosing peace for the sake of your daughter's well-being shows true strength. Stay strong, King!."

@highchart stated:

"Make I go visit that woman for IG, have seen her handle."

@OloriSiji1 reacted:

"Kudos to Davido for reminding the world that fatherhood is bigger than pride, fame, or public opinion. Asking for joint custody is love in its purest form. Walking away when your late son was mentioned is emotional wisdom. It takes a real man to say: “Let peace win"

