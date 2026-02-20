Saida BOJ has reacted to the video of Mirabel, who alleged that she was assaulted in her house

The lady claimed she was attacked by an unknown man and later opened a social media account, allegedly disguising as the man

Fans agreed with the social media commentator over her statement and shared their views on what should be done

Self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has reacted to the viral video of a lady identified as Mirabel, who alleged that she was abused in her apartment.

Verydarkman had earlier made a video about Mirabel, stating that she was allegedly assaulted in her house.

In his recording, the Ratel president described how the incident reportedly happened and added that he would seek justice for her.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Saida BOJ said people should not call for Mirabel to be imprisoned after VDM alleged that she was lying.

She added that Mirabel needs mental health care, describing her as a very lonely person.

According to Saida BOJ, she is not disputing the fact that the lady may have done something wrong, but she wants people to understand that Mirabel may not be mentally stable.

She also argued that if Mirabel were as terrible as some people claim, she would have mentioned a random person’s name and accused him of assault.

Saida BOJ speaks further on Mirabel

Saida BOJ also alleged that Mirabel’s neighbours were not kind to her. She claimed they were jealous and criticised a mother and daughter who were seen laughing at the lady.

She stated that they should have called Mirabel to ask questions and understand what actually happened. According to her, people who do not understand mental health issues may not grasp her point.

The social commentator stressed that instead of pushing Mirabel away, people should show concern for her mental wellbeing.

Fans agree with Saida BOJ

Fans of Saida BOJ agreed with her stance and shared their views online. Many noted that Mirabel’s mental health should be prioritised and said she needs professional help.

Fans react to Saida BOJ's video

Reactions have trailed what Saida BOJ said about Mirabel. They shared theur observation about the lady. Here are comments below:

@ yall_meetbecky1 reacted:

"She’s needs help.. looking at her closely you will understand."

@queen__vibe0 shared:

"Prison is the best mental health care for her right now."

@praiz_sam wrote:

"My first time commenting here! Godbless you, mental health is real guys."

@sandralele8 shared:

"Voice of the girl child has said it all."

