Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland were spotted enjoying a romantic boat cruise during their vacation in Honolulu

A dance video shared during the outing unexpectedly revealed Chioma’s little-known TikTok username, sparking curiosity online

Fans who searched for the account were surprised at what they discovered about the renowned chef

Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, has unexpectedly drawn attention online after accidentally revealing a private TikTok account with only four followers.

The moment happened during the couple’s ongoing vacation. Davido and Chioma, who were recently spotted enjoying time in Hawaii, appear to still be in full vacation mode as they moved to another location for more relaxation.

In videos shared on Davido’s Instagram Story, the couple were seen having a great time in Honolulu. The lovebirds were enjoying a boat cruise and looked relaxed as they soaked in the beautiful ocean view.

One of the clips captured Davido and Chioma vibing to a song while showing off their playful dance moves. The short dance video quickly caught the attention of fans who noticed something unusual.

The clip appeared to have been recorded using Chioma’s TikTok account, which unintentionally revealed her username on the platform as @chef_chiii.

Curious fans soon searched for the account and discovered that it was set to private. Even more surprising was the follower count; the account reportedly had only four followers at the time the discovery was made.

Davido's wife ignites reactions

glowgame_skincare said:

"The way you all worship this lady need to be study in the uni."

ella_fuam said:

"I am the 4th follower 😂I met the page with just 3 followers 😂😂I Will follow Chi everywhere ❤️❤️❤️❤️😂."

mrwellz101 said:

"Very coded Girl and Down to earth She doesn’t get freaked by anything she doesn’t even use the Lifestyle She’s in Like some women use the little they have meaning she’s not your every day kinda Woman, No wonder OBO is obsessed cos if na Baddie get that spot wey she dey the world would have been panted red😂😂😂."

queendebby91

"She no mistake anything oga.".

ogechiigweuche said:

"I am thankful to God that I did not break a leg while rushing to TikTok, she privated the account."

prolific_mac said:

"Leak ke , Mumu blog Wetin come dey funny you?"

annasoto2880

"I have followed her immediately 😍love u chioma."

keevee79 said:

"PR when she purposely do, just watch as people go rush go follow the account!!!"

