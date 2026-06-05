British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said that the United Kingdom will deploy observers to monitor the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections

Montgomery made the comment during his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, at the party's national headquarters

According to the British commission, the UK respects Nigeria's sovereignty but has a keen interest in the country's democratic and economic progress

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has said that the United Kingdom government will deploy observers to monitor the June and August governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, adding that it was part of the British authority's effort to ensure the electoral process's credibility.

Montgomery gave the assurance when he made a courtesy visit to Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the ruling party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Richard Montgomery, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, visits APC national chairman Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the two leaders discussed the democratic journey of Nigeria during the meeting, the importance of peaceful election and and the strategic role of the country within Africa and the world at large.

He stressed that the United Kingdom deeply respects the sovereignty of Nigeria while maintaining a keen interest in the democratic and economic progress of the country.

On his part, Professor Yilwatda welcomed the high commissioner and described Nigeria as a country whose stability remains significant to Africa and the global community.

Nigerians react as British commissioner visits APC

However, the report of the British High Commissioner visiting the APC national chairman has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Danito commended the move by the British:

"Nigeria needs more British sphere of interest in our polity. Our politicians need external forces to monitor them to ensure they do the right thing. Kudos to Britain for this initiative."

Chikwado Ugwuanyi said the British are only after their interest:

"Britain doesn't want anything good for Nigeria. In the mix of keeping, they are talking about elections, they don't and would never care about us, only their interests."

Nigerians react as the UK high commissioner visits the APC secretariat Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Ifemenanma Elekwa said that the observation should extend to the general elections and not just the governorship poll:

"Is that the limit of your observation? If you are truly sincere about your observations, let your observations cover the whole 2027 election in the country."

Henry Ugwuoke urged the United Kingdom to leave Nigeria:

"You are the reason Nigeria can never get it right in elections. We don't need you, people, again in Nigeria, please leave us alone oooo."

Muyiwa Remi commented on the internal crisis in the UK:

"You haven't monitored the invasion of the radical religious people in your country, but want to monitor elections in another country. Africans will soon be liberated."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

APC denies viral senatorial candidates' list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has denied the report circulating on social media and some online media that it has released a full list of its senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, said that the viral list was a total fake and urged party members, the media and Nigeria at large to disregard it.

Morka, in a statement on Thursday, June 4, called on party members and stakeholders to stop sharing the list, adding that it creates confusion and misleads the public.

Source: Legit.ng