Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for using the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac to explain the security crisis in Nigeria

She questioned the true value placed on the lives of ordinary citizens while the nation's leaders move around safely in tightly guarded armoured vehicles and luxury private jets

Fans of the popular film star took to social media to agree with her bold statements as they prayed for an end to the rising fear across the country

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent comments on insecurity, saying ordinary Nigerians need protection and real solutions, not biblical references.

The actress expressed her frustration in a video shared on Instagram on June 5, questioning the value placed on citizens' lives.

Hilda Dokubo criticises Tinubu over insecurity remarks, says Nigerians need urgent action instead of religious explanations. Photo: hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

Hilda Dokubo explained that while the president was asked about worsening insecurity, he chose to reference the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac.

She stressed that Nigerians are not looking for sermons but answers to why they live in constant fear, why children are still being kidnapped, and why villages and farmlands remain unsafe.

“Nigerians are not Isaac. Oga president, Nigerians are not asking for sermons and parables. We were asking why we cannot sleep with both eyes closed, why we must live in this kind of fear, why our children are still being abducted, why villages are raided, and why mothers are burying children they prayed for. That is the question, Mr President, and no amount of scripture can hide that.”

In another video, Hilda Dokubo pointed out the sharp contrast between the president’s secure lifestyle and the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

She described his armoured convoys, private jets, and protected family, saying such privilege makes him distant from the pain of citizens who face violence without protection.

“You live a great life, escorted by armed security, while farmers lose their land and children are tied up in tears. They don’t need parables about Abraham and Isaac. They need empathy and action. The land bleeds, and what flows in our rivers is not water but the blood and tears of Nigerians.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Hilda Dokubo's videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users agreed with the actress and expressed great sorrow over the current state of the nation.

@misspresidente_ wrote:

“We have a lot of questions 😢😢🇳🇬 something is very wrong with this leaders.”

@jonhson1222 commented:

“I weep for this country Nigeria at this moment of fear, insecurity and pain”

@iam_brightfabulous reacted:

“Thank You Mama for always speaking truth 🙏🙌🙌 God heal Our Land 🙏😢😢😢”

@geraldine_obi said:

“😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 the country is in turmoil😢😢 well said ma God bless you🙌🙌”

@bob.montego wrote:

“Thank you mummy for speaking for those who have no voice! Hearts are bleeding 🩸🩸”

@offical_waley commented:

“Blood & tears flowing in Nigeria”

Hilda Dokubo calls for action over insecurity, says Nigerians are living in fear and not asking for sermons or parables. Photo: hildadokubo

Source: Instagram

Hilda Dokubo speaks on political party defections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Hilda Dokubo reacted to the recent wave of political party defections across the country.

The Labour Party chieftain stated that opposition politicians jumping to the ruling party are doing so because they lack a clear political ideology.

Hilda Dokubo reaffirmed her strong commitment to her party while distancing herself from the ongoing wave of political opportunism.

Source: Legit.ng