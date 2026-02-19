Sophia Momodu's lawyer has taken another action against Davido over what was allegedly done to her

The singer and his baby mama have been embroiled in a custody case over their first daughter, and Momodu’s lawyer was dragged online

In a post about her new action against the singer, the allegations made against Davido were outlined

Ebelechukwu Enedah, the lawyer representing Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to react to what was allegedly done to her during the singer’s custody case.

The music star and Sophia Momodu have been embroiled in a custody battle over their first daughter, Imade. Both parties dragged each other to court, and the case became messy.

Davido later withdrew the case after his late son, Ifeanyi, was mentioned by Momodu’s lawyer in court.

In response, Davido made posts on social media about Momodu’s lawyer and referenced the mention of his late son. He noted that she is a woman and prayed she would never experience what he and his wife went through.

Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, the law firm where Ebelechukwu Enedah works, issued a statement saying they would not allow their staff to be intimidated online over her professional duties.

The firm also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to intervene and ensure such incidents do not happen again.

In a new development, the lawyer has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over what was allegedly done to her on social media.

Sophia Momodu’s lawyer lists allegations against Davido

In the petition that surfaced online, the lawyer alleged that Davido harassed, intimidated, and cyberbullied her.

According to the letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the singer allegedly used text messages, phone calls, and threats to life during and after court proceedings.

The petition, dated February 16, 2026, also claimed that Davido was verbally aggressive toward her during cross-examination in court. It further stated that proceedings had to be adjourned because of the incident.

The document added that following the adjournment, Mrs Enedah began receiving phone calls, text messages, and other communications from third parties. It alleged that certain social media posts, including posts from verified accounts attributed to Mr Adeleke, contributed to the volume of communications directed at her.

Recall that after Sophia Momodu’s lawyer reacted publicly, her sister also shared a video criticising the singer and stated that she would take action against him abroad.

Here is the Instagram post about Davido below:

