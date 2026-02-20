VeryDarkMan has publicly declared his determination to support TikToker Mirabel amid her detention by the Ogun State Police

The TikToker had earlier admitted to fabricating a sexual assault allegation and creating fake accounts to back her claims

VeryDarkMan explained why he would not abandon Mirabel, sparking heavy backlash on social media as Nigerians expressed anger over the matter

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has pledged his commitment to support TikToker Mirabel after her arrest by Ogun State Police for fabricating a sexual assault allegation.

Days ago, Mirabel went viral with claims of sexual assault, which initially drew sympathy and calls for justice.

Authorities later discovered inconsistencies in her account, leading to her admission during a phone conversation with VeryDarkMan that the story was false and was supported by fake accounts she created.

During the call, Mirabel expressed regret, attributing her actions to panic attacks, before being taken into custody as police prepared charges for filing a false report.

In a video shared on Instagram, VeryDarkMan explained that he had tried reaching Mirabel since yesterday, but her phone was switched off.

He said he later confirmed through an associate who visited her residence that she was indeed in police custody.

He reiterated his determination to stand by her, recalling that she had pleaded with him during their earlier conversation.

“All right, so since yesterday, I've been trying to reach out to Mirabel. Her number is not connecting, her phone is switched off, and I don't know what's going on. So this morning I sent somebody to where she is to go and check if she's okay, and the person just got back to me now that they told him that she's in the custody of the police. I'll have to make some calls to see what is going on, you know.”

The activist also addressed criticism directed at him online, saying that he was used to being insulted but remained focused on helping Mirabel.

He emphasised that she had asked him not to leave her, and he promised to stay committed regardless of the challenges.

“VeryDarkMan must be insulted. Well, I'm committed to helping the girl, you know. She literally said don't leave me, please. And I said I will not leave you, okay. So I'm committed to helping the girl no matter the cost, you know. It is what it is. There are real victims out there of mental problems.”

Watch the video of VeryDarkMan speaking about Mirabel's arrest below:

Reactions trail VDM's promise to help Mirabel

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@petezslims:

“Mirabel needs to be punished let’s the authorities do thier job Even if she is having a mental breakdown she still need to face the consequences of her actions”

@0bankaii:

“Mirabel deserves to be punished - she can’t just be forgiven cos others will do it - a punishment must be served, she will be the scapegoat”

@bigprofcnd15205:

“VDM must hijack every situation and make it his. Everybody cannot be wrong about this your behavior are you the law? Now you’re making it centered on you and your personal feelings. Let the law take its course Mumu guy”

@mrbabsSnr:

“The pride in doing stupid things,everyone saw it that mirabel accused somone of grape and you are all over her what of the accused person? What step have they taken to bring the guy to forgive mirabel for accusing him of a grave offence?”

@Rhymes_by_wonda:

“You must help her do what exactly? She needs to be rehabilitated and being arrested is the first step. She needs to face the beat of the drum she played.....so VDM must rest”

@JORNXN:

“Help her how? It’s an offense under the cybercrime Act to disrupt public peace. Let her face the consequences.”

VeryDarkMan speaks on Peter Obi's protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan reacted to a protest led by Peter Obi at the National Assembly.

The demonstration reportedly focused on electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections, including proper transmission of results.

VeryDarkMan said he would not get involved, insisting that politicians like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai should lead such reforms, while young people play supportive roles. He stated that electoral reform discussions were “dead on arrival” and said he would rather focus his energy elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng