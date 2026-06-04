Nigerian Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall gave fans a glimpse of his wealth

In a recent video, the musician was captured in a captivating atmosphere filled with lights and music

He went on to show off the interiors of his newly completed resort in Ijebu Ode

Nigerian Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as Kwam1, unveiled his newly completed multimillion-naira resort in Ijebu, Oyo State.

In a video posted online, the Fuji legend gave his guests a grand tour of the bustling premises.

Kwam1 unveils hidden gems inside his multimillion-naira Ijebu Ode resort. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

The clip showed Kwam1 personally leading visitors around the resort.

He pointed out the property’s standout features as he engaged with his guests.

The resort, located in Ijebu, reflects the musician’s taste for elegance and luxury.

Fans and admirers have since taken to social media to praise the veteran singer.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that K1 joined the rest of the world in celebrating Arsenal FC's victory.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Fuji star was seen in the studio composing a song for the team. He called them champions and stated that the wait was over while celebrating the victory, which took two decades to achieve.

In the recording, KWAM 1 was heard singing the praises of Bukayo Saka, who scored against Atlético Madrid in the 44th minute.

He also praised other Nigerians linked to the team, including Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, and Noni Madueke, for their roles in the victory.

Fans were divided after hearing the song KWAM 1 composed for the team. While some praised him for celebrating their favourite club, others questioned whether he had celebrated Nigerian teams in the same manner after their victories.

Recall that Arsenal also defeated Atletico Madrid and qualified for the UEFA Champions League Final.

K1 De Ultimate and Kollington Ayinla trend online over lavish Ileya plans. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Netizens gush over K1's resort

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@William19Prisca said:

"Omoh, he don do. Any party I see this man, I’m no longer spraying him or giving him my hard-earned money!! This is pure greed and taking advantage of party people to build and amass such a huge fortune!!"

@RealEjiofor_ said:

"Is this not the man that was causing a problem at an airport? How did he make money to be able to complete that resort? The question begs for an answer."

@arike_20 said:

"This is pure luxury.Talk about high-class hospitality, the attention to detail and overall structure of that new resort is absolutely breathtaking. KWAM 1 is truly raising the bar for legacy investments in Ijebu-Ode."

@DeSwiss_1 said:

"And you expect someone like this to talk about the government? Some of una really Dey sleep. They are part of the problem in this country. If you think he makes money from just music, you are sleeping and keep on sleeping."

@Alphacino30 said:

"I say make I remind you, Tinubu is still playing nice with us based on say na first term. When and if he enter for 2nd term lasan ehn. Even people wey don die wey no follow ha vote go collect."

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng