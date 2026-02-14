Davido reportedly lost his composure during a grueling cross-examination after a lawyer representing Sophia Momodu referred to his deceased son

In the heat of his frustration, Davido mistakenly identified gospel singer Tosin Bee as the son of the opposing counsel

After Tosin Bee responded and clarified that his own mother passed away eight years ago, Davido immediately pulled down the posts and apologised

Singer Davido has apologised to gospel artist Tosin Bee after mistakenly directing his anger at him following a tense court session over the custody of his daughter, Imade.

The incident unfolded shortly after the singer’s appearance at the Lagos State High Court in Yaba.

His emotions reportedly ran high during proceedings involving his estranged partner, Sophia Momodu.

According to reports, Davido lost patience with a lawyer representing Sophia during the hearing.

Davido lashes out at Tosin Bee after mistaken him as the son of the opposing counsel. Photo: Tosin Bee/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Not long after, the singer took to Instagram, where he reposted a post from Tosin Bee, apparently assuming the gospel singer was connected to the lawyer.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, the singer fired harsh words at the gospel artist, making references to his family and music.

The post quickly drew attention online, especially among fans who were confused about the sudden outburst.

Rather than escalating the issue, Tosin Bee chose a calm and emotional response.

He clarified that Davido had mistaken him for someone else and explained that his mother had passed away years ago.

“Hello Mr David, I don’t know anything about the post you made. As a matter of fact, my mum went to be with the Lord eight years ago,” he wrote.

He described the situation as a case of mistaken identity and added that he still wished the singer well.

He added:

“I guess this is a case of mistaken identity. So sorry you had to deal with this, but my prayers are with you. I love you, brother.”

After Tosin Bee’s clarification, Davido quickly realised the mix-up and returned with a short but direct apology.

“I apologise! My bad G,” the singer wrote.

Davido, realising his mistake, immediately pulled down the post against Tosin Bee and apologised. Photo: Tosin Bee.

Source: Instagram

Davido drops custody case against Sophia

Meanwhile, Davido has now dropped the custody case against Momodu.

According to him, no one truly won in the case, and his daughter, Imade, was the one who stood to lose the most. He clarified that he never sought full custody but only asked for joint custody.

Reacting to people celebrating developments in the court case, Davido stated that there was nothing to rejoice about. He announced that he had dropped the case against his baby mama.

Sophia reacts to news of Davido's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Momodu reacted to the news that her daughter's father

Davido was getting married to his lovely wife, Chioma. In her post, she shared lovely pictures and accompanied them with a message about her plans and her look in the pictures.

Many were positive in their comments on Sophia's post and comforted her about the dragging.

Source: Legit.ng