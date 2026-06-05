The UN has warned that looted Libyan weapons contribute to terrorism and instability in Nigeria

Izumi Nakamitsu, a UN representative, emphasised long-term violence from weapons diverted during conflicts

Reacting to the report, Nigerians expressed frustration over past warnings about arms proliferation

The United Nations has raised the alarm that weapons that were looted during the 2011 crisis in Libya were later traced to the custody of extremist groups operating in Nigeria

This was disclosed by Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN under-secretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, when delegates were being addressed at the UN Headquarters in New York, during the discussion on the global spread of illicit firearms and their impact on security and peace.

UN says weapons looted in Libya were found in Nigeria Photo Credit: @UN

Source: Twitter

How stolen weapons are used - UN

Nakamitsu further explained that weapons stolen or diverted during armed violence are often used for violence long after the conflicts have ended. It has been a great contributor to terrorism, instability, and organised crimes across the borders of nations.

She disclosed that the arms were looted during the uprising that led to the removal of the former leader of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, and were later found in several countries in the Sahel region, in which Nigeria was included, after the conflict.

According to her, the weapons were later recovered from extremist groups in the Sahel region, adding that it demonstrated how arms from one conflict fuel insecurity beyond their original zones.

Nigerians react as UN speaks on stolen weapons

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the report. Below are some of their comments:

Uthman Ibraheem said that late President Muhammadu Buhari identified the issue long before now:

"Late. President Buhari have said this for long; that's why his first bilateral engagement was with our neighbours and tight border measures to check the proliferation of these arms."

Nigerians react as UN says stolen weapons in Libya traced to Nigeria Photo Credit: @UN

Source: AFP

Usman Bello questioned how the armed groups were supplied:

"Ok, we heard you, Ma, but who created the entire mess up? Who manufactures the weapons, and who supplied them to the wrong hands?"

Musa Usman recalled how the former Libyan leader was ousted:

"So this one is news because it was said by the UN, abi. During the first week of that war, I was watching TV, and I saw how the armoury was open, and people were just carting away all sorts of ammunition. Then I asked myself, after the war, what would happen to these arms? I asked everyone in the room for their opinion, then I said I'm afraid these weapons will start to migrate to neighbouring countries, and maybe down to Nigeria, and boom few years, BH started."

Ahmad Suleiman recalled that Buhari once said it:

"When our then-late president Buhari said that, the whole world was laughing at him. Now, tell us what we knew before."

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Nigeria's UN ambassador wins another election

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's recently appointed permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, has been elected as chairman of the budget and administration for the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly.

Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment came at a time when the United Nations is facing a budget shortfall of over $1.8 billion after cuts to foreign aid.

Ibrahim, who was a former senator, expressed gratitude to the UN body, promising that he will be committed to providing strategy and stewardship of corporate governance.

Source: Legit.ng