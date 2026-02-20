Davido Takes Drastic Action Against Dele Momodu After His Comment on Custody Battle With Sophia
- Davido has unfollowed Dele Momodu on Instagram, a move discovered shortly after the media mogul posted a reassuring message
- The decision follows a dramatic week at the Lagos State High Court, where Davido reportedly lost his cool during a heated cross-examination
- Sophia Momodu herself had famously cut ties with her uncle in 2023 over his public support for the Adelekes
Nigerian singer Davido has made a subtle social media move that has caught the attention of fans.
Checks on Instagram reveal that the singer has unfollowed media mogul Dele Momodu, the uncle of his first daughter’s mother.
Interestingly, Momodu is still following Davido at the time of filing this report.
The development comes just hours after the Ovation TV boss shared a post addressing the ongoing family tension.
In his Instagram update, Dele Momodu assured the public that there was no cause for alarm.
He explained that conversations were happening behind the scenes and expressed optimism that matters would be resolved peacefully.
His statement appeared to calm nerves among supporters who had been worried about the public back-and-forth.
However, Davido’s decision to unfollow him shortly after has added a new layer to the unfolding situation.
Davido in heated custody battle with Sophia
The social media move comes on the heels of last week’s court appearance involving Davido and his daughter’s mother, Sophia Momodu.
During the custody proceedings, the singer reportedly lost his cool during cross-examination, leading to tension in the courtroom.
Davido later clarified that he had not sought full custody but rather joint custody of his daughter.
In an emotional statement, he announced that he had decided to drop the case and assured his daughter that she would grow up knowing he fought for her.
This is not the first time Dele Momodu has publicly weighed in on the matter.
In 2024, when Davido filed for joint custody, Momodu disclosed that Sophia had been primarily responsible for their daughter’s welfare.
He also revealed that he attempted to mediate by involving Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke, and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.
Davido vs Sophia Momodu: Dele Momodu opens up on moves to resolve dispute after Liberian fans weigh in
According to him, solutions were offered within their capacity.
Sophia Momodu's lawyer writes petition against Davido
Legit.ng reports Ebelechukwu Enedah, the lawyer representing Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has continued to react to what was allegedly done to her during the singer’s custody case.
In the petition that surfaced online, the lawyer alleged that Davido harassed, intimidated, and cyberbullied her.
According to the letter addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the singer allegedly used text messages, phone calls, and threats to life during and after court proceedings.
Davido reunites with Imade
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared the good news of his reunion with his first daughter, Imade, in a viral post online.
Davido accompanied his post with some lovely pictures to celebrate the moment. In the post, Davido was pictured with his first daughter, Imade, along with additional photos showing Imade with her grandfather and uncle.
Fans were happy about the post as they praised the music star over his attempt to be in his daughter's life. They urged Sophia Momodu to appreciate the singer.
Source: Legit.ng
