A legal-looking document dated February 28, 2026, surfaced online claiming the marriage between the two music stars had "irretrievably broken down

Simi’s manager, Vincent, has pointed out glaring errors in the viral document, including the use of stage names and a backdated suit number

The couple, who recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and reportedly welcomed twins earlier this year

The management of Nigerian singer Simi has firmly denied reports claiming that her marriage to fellow music star Adekunle Gold is heading for divorce.

In a statement addressing the controversy, Simi’s manager, Vincent, described the circulating document—allegedly a divorce petition filed by Adekunle Gold—as fake and fabricated.

The document, dated February 28, 2026, claimed that the couple’s marriage had “irretrievably broken down.”

It also alleged prolonged emotional, financial, and professional control, while seeking dissolution of the marriage and joint custody of their child.

Some online reports further alleged that the petition had been filed at the High Court of Lagos State, adding weight to the speculation.

Reacting to the document, Vincent pointed out what he described as glaring inconsistencies, reports The Vanguard.

“It’s fake and fabricated. First, stage names are not tenable in any court of justice worldwide as indicated in the document. Even the suit number on the document is backdated to 2024 (SUIT NO HCL/FC/2024/0178),” he said.

According to him, these technical legal errors clearly show that the document did not originate from any legitimate court process.

His clarification came after days of heated online speculation and debates among fans of the celebrity couple.

The divorce claims reportedly intensified after old social media posts attributed to Simi resurfaced online. Some users interpreted the posts as subtle hints of marital tension.

Adekunle Gold’s recent return to social media after taking a short break also fueled conversations. Observers began reading deeper meanings into his posts, further amplifying the narrative.

However, neither Simi nor Adekunle Gold has personally addressed the rumour publicly.

