Verydarkman has reacted to the heart-wrenching account of a lady who was allegedly abused in her apartment by an unknown man

The lady, who is battling insomnia, said she had trouble sleeping and took alcohol to help herself rest

The activist vowed to get to the root of the crime and help the lady as he read out the heartbreaking note her abuser wrote

Self-acclaimed social media police, Martins Vincent Otse, broke down emotionally over what allegedly happened to a lady in her apartment.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the activist posted a short clip detailing what the lady reportedly went through while living alone.

VDM shares plan for lady allegedly abused by unknown man. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, she has been battling insomnia and often takes alcohol or other substances to help her sleep.

On the day of the incident, she said she took alcohol but was still struggling to fall asleep when she heard a knock on her door.

After opening it, a man allegedly entered her apartment, pushed her, and hit her head on the fridge, causing her to pass out.

When she regained consciousness, she claimed the man was already on her, assaulting her. She said she could not scream because he had tied her up and stuffed a cloth in her mouth.

VDM shares plan for lady assautled

Reacting to the account, VDM appeared visibly emotional, with his eyes red as he kept his head down for several minutes.

When he finally spoke, he said he also has sisters, some of whom live with him.

The Ratel president added that he does not know the lady’s social media handle and has been trying to find her. He urged his followers to reach out if they know her identity, saying he is ready to help her seek justice.

VDM emotional over case of lady allegedly abused by unknown man. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The activist also asked that anyone with useful information contact his brother or send him an email.

VDM reads alleged abuser’s message

In the video, VDM read out a message allegedly sent by the suspect. According to the note, the man claimed he used a blade on the lady, which was why she was bleeding.

The message also stated that she would get to know him better in the next four years when they meet again. He allegedly claimed he had been trying to get her attention but she refused, except for once when she told him he smelled nice.

The note further alleged that he paid heavily to obtain her address before going to her apartment to carry out the act. He reportedly warned her not to seek justice, boasting that his wealthy father would prevent any consequences.

The suspect allegedly added that the lady comes from a struggling family and would not be able to do anything about the case.

Here is the Instagram video below:

